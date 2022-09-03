Skip to main content

Georgia Defeats Oregon: The Good, Bad, and the Ugly?

There was nothing ugly about Georgia's blowout season opening win over Oregon.

What a way to start the 2022 season for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. A "neutral site game" was unsurprisingly dominated by all things red and black; the Bulldog faithful showed out inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while their team on the field did much of the same. 

Usually, we'd segway into the good, bad, and ugly, telling you that the game indeed featured all three. However, that statement doesn't apply this time, especially the "ugly," as Georgia kept its foot on the gas from start to finish.

The Beautiful: The Georgia Offense's Perfect Day at the Office 

Georgia scored on its first seven offensive drives of the afternoon, all resulting in touchdowns. Even with the second team offense taking the field halfway through the third quarter, Carson Beck led the offense down the field for its seventh straight touchdown drive. 

And believe it or not, Carson Beck was able to run the offense despite being up by near 40-points, something that hasn't always taken place when the second team is on the field. 

The Good: A Strong Passing Game

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken opened up the playbook in week one, airing it out for well over 400 yards passing. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett showed complete control of the offense, as he completed 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and one more using his legs.

The Bad: Zero Sacks and Christopher Smith's Injury

Being nitpicky at best, the Georgia defense was dominant in every phase except for sacks, as Georgia's defense couldn't get Nix to the ground for a sack. After losing three first-round defensive linemen from last season's historical defense, everybody expected a regression. 

Giving credit where credit is due, Oregon's experienced offensive line held up well enough to keep Nix standing upright in the pocket. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You never want to lose a player in week one, especially a starter. It was a strong start to the season for senior safety Christopher Smith as he exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury. 

The severity of any potential injury isn't known yet. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_18981207
News

JUST IN: Chris Smith Leaves Contest with Injury

By Brooks Austin
F35A2438 copy-X3
News

Halftime Notes: Georgia vs. Oregon

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18979101
News

JUST IN: Oregon to Start Bo Nix at Quarterback

By Harrison Reno
3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon

By Harrison Reno
220325_mlm_fb_practice_0087-X4
News

Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Georgia's Season Opener?

By Harrison Reno
62B00ED7-6D31-4C19-BBFF-32D9C8518F88
News

ESPN's College Gameday Picks are In

By Harrison Reno and Jonathan Williams
0632F42B-3E53-46E0-B20E-6C5FD17547DA
News

Stetson Bennett Talks Life after a National Title

By Jonathan Williams
3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Harrison Reno