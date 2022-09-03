What a way to start the 2022 season for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. A "neutral site game" was unsurprisingly dominated by all things red and black; the Bulldog faithful showed out inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while their team on the field did much of the same.

Usually, we'd segway into the good, bad, and ugly, telling you that the game indeed featured all three. However, that statement doesn't apply this time, especially the "ugly," as Georgia kept its foot on the gas from start to finish.

The Beautiful: The Georgia Offense's Perfect Day at the Office

Georgia scored on its first seven offensive drives of the afternoon, all resulting in touchdowns. Even with the second team offense taking the field halfway through the third quarter, Carson Beck led the offense down the field for its seventh straight touchdown drive.

And believe it or not, Carson Beck was able to run the offense despite being up by near 40-points, something that hasn't always taken place when the second team is on the field.

The Good: A Strong Passing Game

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken opened up the playbook in week one, airing it out for well over 400 yards passing. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett showed complete control of the offense, as he completed 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and one more using his legs.

The Bad: Zero Sacks and Christopher Smith's Injury

Being nitpicky at best, the Georgia defense was dominant in every phase except for sacks, as Georgia's defense couldn't get Nix to the ground for a sack. After losing three first-round defensive linemen from last season's historical defense, everybody expected a regression.

Giving credit where credit is due, Oregon's experienced offensive line held up well enough to keep Nix standing upright in the pocket.

You never want to lose a player in week one, especially a starter. It was a strong start to the season for senior safety Christopher Smith as he exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

The severity of any potential injury isn't known yet.

