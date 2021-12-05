AP Poll: Alabama Moves Up, Georgia Drops After SECCG

Georgia Drops in the AP Poll For the First Time All Season
It's been the weekend of many first for Georgia, the first time they allowed more than 17 points in a game, the first time they lost in 2021, the first time they've dropped in the AP Poll this season.
Georgia did not play its best football in the SEC Championship loss to long-time SEC foe Alabama. Georgia jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over the Tide but couldn't pile on when they needed to in order to finally beat the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban for the first time since 2007.
A ten-point lead proved to not be enough after an offensive explosion in the second quarter from the Alabama offense. The Tide managed to score 24 points in the second quarter, the most points Georgia had given up in a single game all year.
Much of the offensive success was thanks to the Heisman heroics of young quarterback Bryce Young, who quickly let it be known that he is the best player in college football. What may not be mentioned enough in the win for Alabama was the stellar performance from the offensive line.
Alabama's offensive line was a week removed from giving up seven sacks in the quadruple overtime win versus Auburn. Alabama managed to keep Georgia's talented front seven off of their young quarterback, keeping him upright and allowing him to pick apart Georgia's defense, not allowing a single sack in the process.
A performance that will certainly upset Georgia and will be a cause for regrouping as they prepare for a College Football Playoff appearance, even after being overtaken in the AP Poll from their number one spot, the second time that the number spot had a new placeholder, the first time coming after Alabama loss to Texas A&M allowing Georgia to take the top spot.
Top 25
1-Alabama
2-Michigan
3-Georgia
4-Cincinnati
5-Baylor
6-Notre Dame
7-Ohio St
8-Ole Miss
9-Okla St
10-Utah
11-Mich St
12-BYU
Read More
13-Pitt
14-OU
15-Oregon
16-Louisiana
17-Iowa
18-NC St
19-Clemson
20-Wake
21-Houston
22-Arkansas
23-A&M
24-UTSA
25-Kentucky
You Might Also Like:
- Lincoln Riley's Move to USC Impacts Georgia
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech
- Nick Saban Speaks Highly of Georgia's Defense Ahead of SEC Championship
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.