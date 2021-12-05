AP Poll: Alabama Moves Up, Georgia Drops After SECCG

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Georgia Drops in the AP Poll For the First Time All Season

    The AP Poll is out following Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.
    It's been the weekend of many first for Georgia, the first time they allowed more than 17 points in a game, the first time they lost in 2021, the first time they've dropped in the AP Poll this season. 

    Georgia did not play its best football in the SEC Championship loss to long-time SEC foe Alabama. Georgia jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over the Tide but couldn't pile on when they needed to in order to finally beat the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban for the first time since 2007. 

    A ten-point lead proved to not be enough after an offensive explosion in the second quarter from the Alabama offense. The Tide managed to score 24 points in the second quarter, the most points Georgia had given up in a single game all year. 

    Much of the offensive success was thanks to the Heisman heroics of young quarterback Bryce Young, who quickly let it be known that he is the best player in college football. What may not be mentioned enough in the win for Alabama was the stellar performance from the offensive line. 

    Alabama's offensive line was a week removed from giving up seven sacks in the quadruple overtime win versus Auburn. Alabama managed to keep Georgia's talented front seven off of their young quarterback, keeping him upright and allowing him to pick apart Georgia's defense, not allowing a single sack in the process. 

    A performance that will certainly upset Georgia and will be a cause for regrouping as they prepare for a College Football Playoff appearance, even after being overtaken in the AP Poll from their number one spot, the second time that the number spot had a new placeholder, the first time coming after Alabama loss to Texas A&M allowing Georgia to take the top spot.

    Top 25

    1-Alabama 

    2-Michigan 

    3-Georgia 

    4-Cincinnati 

    5-Baylor 

    6-Notre Dame 

    7-Ohio St 

    8-Ole Miss 

    9-Okla St 

    10-Utah 

    11-Mich St 

    12-BYU 

    13-Pitt 

    14-OU 

    15-Oregon 

    16-Louisiana 

    17-Iowa 

    18-NC St 

    19-Clemson 

    20-Wake 

    21-Houston 

    22-Arkansas 

    23-A&M 

    24-UTSA 

    25-Kentucky

