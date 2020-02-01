BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Faithful Should Be Thankful for the Maturity of Carson Beck

Blayne Gilmer

Since 4:00 PM on March 3, 2019, there has not been anyone more "Committed to the G" through and through than Carson Beck. That is when Beck announced his allegiance to the University of Georgia and the Bulldog football program, and that pledge has never wavered in the least.

Carson became an integral piece of the 2020 recruiting class and an active ambassador for the class and the virtues of the Classic City. Beck was constantly communicating with other high profile prospects via social media, and no one was seen more on visits during the season than the QB from Jacksonville. 

Many people have seemingly glossed over the accomplishments of the former 4-Star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida. Carson Beck was near flawless in an improbable run to the 4A State Championship in the 2018 season with the Mandarin Mustangs. Mandarin had suffered through just a (2 - 8) record in 2017 and the addition of Carson Beck proved to be the catalyst toward history. Oh, and by the way, Beck won that State Championship as a then commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Obviously, Georgia would eventually become the landing spot for Beck, and subsequently, the Georgia football faithful and recruiting die-hards would come to realize the hard worker that had come into the fold for the Dawgs. Whether it be at camps, competitions, organized activities with his Mustangs, or just finding a group of guys to throw with, Beck displays a desire to hone and perfect his craft.

When buzz and hype began to grow before the early signing period about Georgia courting fellow 4-Star, and eventual Ohio State signee, CJ Stroud, never once did you hear any grumblings out of Carson Beck or "his camp". In fact, according to Rusty Mansell of 247sports.com, Beck welcomed the potential for a second QB in the 2020 class: 

"Carson Beck told UGA to recruit whoever you want, he was OK with a 2nd QB in the class; didn't matter to him. He was set on coming to UGA and he is there to compete with anyone he has to." - Rusty Mansell, 247sports.com

Upon Jake Fromm's decision to declare for the NFL Draft and Georgia bringing in a graduate transfer in former Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman, not a word or a hint of being difficult out of Carson Beck. Instead, you would see Instagram Live videos and stories of Beck working, grinding to improve.

Next comes the commitment of 5-Star sensation Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 class. Vandagriff's announcement energized Georgia fans and once again future quarterback plans were being discussed with little if any focus on the longtime commit, the Dawg through and through that is Carson Beck.

Georgia fans should appreciate the competitor that Carson Beck is proving to be even before participating in his first spring practice. Beck signed and immediately got to work, joining the Georgia program as they were preparing for Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. There have been many high profile quarterback prospects in the last few years that have caused quite the rift on teams, even early on in their careers, with not-so-quiet complaining and divisive actions.

I do not know what to expect out of the Georgia career of Carson Beck in terms of how much he'll play during his time in Athens, or how much he'll produce in terms of yards and touchdown. One thing that I believe each and every person that keeps up with the program should expect is a great competitor, a great teammate, and ultimately a great asset to the program. 

If you think that Jamie Newman, Stetson Bennett, and Dwan Mathis will go through this spring, summer, and fall without feeling pressure and being pushed to be better by the young man from Mandarin High School, then think again. If you think that Beck is scared to compete against a blue-chip prospect like Brock Vandagriff, think again.  

For those that are overlooking the talent and playmaking ability of Carson Beck, do so at your own peril. Beck is a winner, a communicator, and an extremely confident quarterback. The Georgia faithful should be thankful for the maturity of the latest addition to the most important position and excited about the possibilities of what is to come.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Some guys were made to play the position mentally, Beck is one of those guys!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daijun Edwards Commits To Georgia

Colquit County Running Back Daijun Edwards has committed to play his college football at Georgia

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: What Did the Bulldogs Get in Daijun Edwards?

The Georgia Bulldogs got their second running back in the 2020 class in Daijun Edwards, but what kind of football playing and back did they get in Edwards?

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Drops Out of ESPN Analyst Top-32 NFL Prospects

ESPN NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay has been an avid defender of Jake Fromm, and maybe that defense rested as he drops out of his latest Top-32 prospects.

Brooks Austin

by

mattyj49

Gabe Ervin Talks Recruiting Momentum and Georgia

2021 RB, Gabe Ervin was offered by Georgia earlier this month and a flurry of offers have followed since. The Buford (GA) product discusses his recruiting momentum.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas spent three straight seasons as a starting tackle at the University of Georgia. Today, we look at the latest updates on the Bulldogs' NFL Draft Stock.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs QB, Jamie Newman listed as Potential Heisman Trophy Favorite

Transfer QB, Jamie Newman has been listed as a potential candidate to win the Heisman trophy next year. Find out why SI.com's Ben Pickman chose Newman.

Chris Allen

Georgia Bulldogs Join XFL Rosters

The XFL will soon kick off its second incarnation. The league just released its initial rosters and four Georgia Football alumni were among the players listed.

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: What the Bulldogs Are Getting in Brock Vandagriff

It goes without saying that a 5-star QB like Brock Vandagriff, but what are the Georgia Bulldogs getting in Vandagriff in 2021?

Brooks Austin

David Daniel: A Leader In The Making for Georgia

David Daniel was the first commitment to Georgia in the 2021 class back in September of 2019. Bulldog Maven caught up with David to see how things have progressed since.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Outside Receivers

Georgia has an outside receiver in George Pickens who has the chance to be one of the best to come through UGA. Who be his counterpart in 2020?

Blayne Gilmer

by

Bostonfan1967