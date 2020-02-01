Georgia Faithful Should Be Thankful for the Maturity of Carson Beck

Since 4:00 PM on March 3, 2019, there has not been anyone more "Committed to the G" through and through than Carson Beck. That is when Beck announced his allegiance to the University of Georgia and the Bulldog football program, and that pledge has never wavered in the least.

Carson became an integral piece of the 2020 recruiting class and an active ambassador for the class and the virtues of the Classic City. Beck was constantly communicating with other high profile prospects via social media, and no one was seen more on visits during the season than the QB from Jacksonville.

Many people have seemingly glossed over the accomplishments of the former 4-Star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida. Carson Beck was near flawless in an improbable run to the 4A State Championship in the 2018 season with the Mandarin Mustangs. Mandarin had suffered through just a (2 - 8) record in 2017 and the addition of Carson Beck proved to be the catalyst toward history. Oh, and by the way, Beck won that State Championship as a then commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Obviously, Georgia would eventually become the landing spot for Beck, and subsequently, the Georgia football faithful and recruiting die-hards would come to realize the hard worker that had come into the fold for the Dawgs. Whether it be at camps, competitions, organized activities with his Mustangs, or just finding a group of guys to throw with, Beck displays a desire to hone and perfect his craft.

When buzz and hype began to grow before the early signing period about Georgia courting fellow 4-Star, and eventual Ohio State signee, CJ Stroud, never once did you hear any grumblings out of Carson Beck or "his camp". In fact, according to Rusty Mansell of 247sports.com, Beck welcomed the potential for a second QB in the 2020 class:

"Carson Beck told UGA to recruit whoever you want, he was OK with a 2nd QB in the class; didn't matter to him. He was set on coming to UGA and he is there to compete with anyone he has to." - Rusty Mansell, 247sports.com

Upon Jake Fromm's decision to declare for the NFL Draft and Georgia bringing in a graduate transfer in former Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman, not a word or a hint of being difficult out of Carson Beck. Instead, you would see Instagram Live videos and stories of Beck working, grinding to improve.

Next comes the commitment of 5-Star sensation Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 class. Vandagriff's announcement energized Georgia fans and once again future quarterback plans were being discussed with little if any focus on the longtime commit, the Dawg through and through that is Carson Beck.

Georgia fans should appreciate the competitor that Carson Beck is proving to be even before participating in his first spring practice. Beck signed and immediately got to work, joining the Georgia program as they were preparing for Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. There have been many high profile quarterback prospects in the last few years that have caused quite the rift on teams, even early on in their careers, with not-so-quiet complaining and divisive actions.

I do not know what to expect out of the Georgia career of Carson Beck in terms of how much he'll play during his time in Athens, or how much he'll produce in terms of yards and touchdown. One thing that I believe each and every person that keeps up with the program should expect is a great competitor, a great teammate, and ultimately a great asset to the program.

If you think that Jamie Newman, Stetson Bennett, and Dwan Mathis will go through this spring, summer, and fall without feeling pressure and being pushed to be better by the young man from Mandarin High School, then think again. If you think that Beck is scared to compete against a blue-chip prospect like Brock Vandagriff, think again.

For those that are overlooking the talent and playmaking ability of Carson Beck, do so at your own peril. Beck is a winner, a communicator, and an extremely confident quarterback. The Georgia faithful should be thankful for the maturity of the latest addition to the most important position and excited about the possibilities of what is to come.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.