Georgia Fans Week 7 Viewing Schedule

It is a beautiful day in Athens as the Dawgs are set to take on the Wildcats in a matchup that could decide the fate of the SEC East. We'll tell you all the best games to watch as you get ready for the big game.

12:00 PM

Full Attention

Florida at LSU, ESPN

This Saturday, the Gators will be out to for blood in Baton Rouge after LSU ruined Florida's season last year. Or rather, one of their cleats did. This shouldn't be hard as there already is plenty of it in the water for LSU. Ed Orgeron is under fire as the Tigers are staring down the barrel of their second disappointing season in a row. A combination of injuries, multiple looming investigations, and just downright bizarre hijinks have been the narrative for LSU all season, and it's tough to see how Coach O will keep his job, despite being just two years removed from a national title. Georgia fans certainly aren't wishing the Gators any success this weekend, but a Florida win would make defeating in the Cocktail Party a little sweeter.

Where to Flip During Commercials

UCF at Cincinnati, ABC

This match-up doesn't have the same hype surrounding it this year as it has in previous years. However, in what was thought to be the highlight game of the AAC's conference slate, Cincinnati is favored by almost three touchdowns. Coaching turnover has caught up with UCF this season as they transition from Josh Heupel to Gus Malzahn is off to a rough start, but a strong showing in this game could do wonders for the team. The Bearcats have been perfect since the Dawgs beat them in last year's Sugar Bowl, and they'll need to stay that way if they want to be the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoffs.

3:30 PM

Full Attention

Kentucky at Georgia, CBS

The eyes of the college football world will once again be focused on Athens, as the Dawgs are set to take on the undefeated Wildcats. This game may decide the winner of the SEC East, and it is drawing all the pageantry that such a match-up deserves. College Gameday will be in town for the second time in three weeks, and it will be the CBS Game of the Week. This year, Kentucky is off to a historic start and may provide the most significant test the Dawgs have faced this year. However, the Wildcats won't be the only test for Georgia this week as they also bear the burden of being the number one team in the nation for the first time under Kirby Smart. Will the Dawgs be up to the challenge? The oddsmakers in Vegas certainly think so. Three touchdowns favor Georgia in this game. Beating this Kentucky team by 20+ points seems like a tall task, but if the Dawgs can manage that feat, it would go a long way to cementing their place at the top.

Where to flip during commercials

BYU at Baylor

The slate is thin during the 3:30 time slot, and Georgia fans will be laser-focused on the brawl in Athens, but this game is worth checking the score. Baylor is 5-1 so far in their second season with former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at the helm, and they'll face a one-loss BYU team looking to regain its footing after being tripped up Boise St. last week. A dominant Baylor win would go a long way to proving they could be a challenger to Oklahoma in the Big12. Baylor is one of three teams to rank in the top 25 for both scoring offense and scoring defense, along with Michigan and Georgia. Of particular interest in this match-up is Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes who will be facing the team he coached just a year ago.

7:00 PM

Full Attention

Ole Miss at Tennesse, SEC Network

Explosive is the only way to describe the match-up between the Rebels and the Volunteers. Lane Kiffin heads back to Knoxville for the first time since leaving Tennessee, and Vols fans have had it marked on their calendars since the offseason. Tennessee fans are eager for revenge against a coach that they feel wronged them after leaving to take the head coaching job at USC. The university has played along, putting out the call to checkerboard Neyland Stadium. To add even more fuel to this already combustible environment, each team's offense has been putting up videogame-like numbers in the past few weeks, and their defenses have been giving up the same. Both teams will be throwing deep balls all night, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the game total north of 100 points. This game is shaping up to be a shootout, and neither side seems keen to pull punches even if they pull away. If the Dawgs can take care of business in Athens, this game will be the perfect way to end the day for Georgia fans.

Where to flip during commercials

Alabama at Mississippi St., CBS

While we didn't predict an upset for Alabama last week, we mentioned that being mentally prepared was a weakness Nick Saban had harped on since the beginning of the season. Their game against Mississippi St. this week provides another test for the Crimson Tide to overcome. Mississippi St. will be fresh after their bye last weekend, and Mike Leach's Air Raid attack will stress the same weak points in Alabama's defense that Texas A&M did a week ago. Many pundits predict a blowout in this game, but it still presents an interesting test for the Crimson Tide. Lest we forget, Mississippi State's last game was a win over the team that just beat Alabama.

