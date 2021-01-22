Sophomore Stars - Who Breaks Out from 2020 Signing Class?

Georgia signed the top-ranked class in 2020, but many of those prospects are yet to become prominent members of Georgia's roster.

All eyes are on the 2021 recruiting class and the elite players it brings to Georgia football this year.

However, don't look past last year's class. There are still plenty of talented players from the 2020 class that are primed for breakout years in 2021. Here are five such players who'll become household names in the Bulldog nation this year.

Kelee Ringo, cornerback

If not for labrum surgery, Kelee Ringo would have had his break out season as a true freshman. By most sites, Ringo was one of, if not the best recruit of Georgia's 2020 class. Historically under head coach Kirby Smart, top-ranked defensive backs have contributed as true freshmen.

At 6-2 and well over 200 lbs., Ringo is built for success in the SEC. There's not a wide receiver in the conference that is a physical mismatch for him. Ringo adds fantastic speed and an ability to hang with receivers in man coverage. He is Georgia's next great cornerback.

And sources tell Dawgs Daily, headed into spring practice it appears they are looking to see who plays alongside Kelee Ringo in 2020. They know Ringo is a star in the making, the question is who's his partner on the otherside.

Darnell Washington, tight end

There was some debate as to whether Darnell Washington should be on this list. Washington appeared in all 10 games and started seven this past season. He's already a great run blocker. He already had his breakout year, right?

Well, Washington only caught seven passes for 166 yards. We have not yet seen what this 6-7, 260-lb. super-athlete can do consistently in Georgia's offense. Washington has great speed and balance for his size, and he knows how to use his large frame to become a big target for his quarterback. He's already shown an ability to make the tough catches. If he can become a more consistent space creator, his ceiling is as high as any weapon on Georgia's roster.

MJ Sherman, edge

The edge-rushing room was just too full for MJ Sherman to break-out in 2020. With Azeez Ojulari entering the NFL Draft and Jermaine Johnson transferring to Florida State, Sherman has an opportunity to show what he's capable of in 2021.

Sherman is a versatile player capable of covering running backs and tight ends. In high school, he set the edge well and was a good run stopper. If that translates to college, Sherman might get much of his snaps in short-yardage situations, especially on third downs. He'll need to make his mark as a pass rusher to become an every-down player.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith, wide receivers

Injuries kept 2020 from being breakout years for two of the receivers Georgia signed. Arian Smith missed Georgia's first eight games with an injury, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint broke his leg while scoring a touchdown against Florida. Smith and Rosemy-Jacksaint combined for just six catches, 148 yards, and two touchdowns as freshmen.

As healthy sophomores, both should have fantastic seasons in Georgia's loaded offense. Smith is already one of Georgia's best deep threats, especially in an offense designed to manipulate safeties. He's just too fast for most players assigned to cover him. That's evident by his two catches in 2020 coming on deep routes.

Rosemy-Jacksaint is more of a possession receiver. He's a good route runner, capable of finding space anywhere on the field. He showed that on his touchdown catch against Florida, finding a bubble in the middle of Florida's defense, and running unimpeded to the end zone until he was hit at the goal line.

Sources tell Dawgs Daily that Rosemy-Jacksaint's rehab from a broken ankle is going extremely well. He's ahead of schedule and is back to walking on his own power.

