2022 Spring QB Battle Just Got Way More Interesting

Georgia knows who their quarterback is for this fall's 2021 season. However, assuming J.T. Daniels heads off to the NFL following this year, 2022 gets interesting.

It's a commodity in college football to enter a football season with a known asset at the quarterback position. It's something that's not a given even in today's climate of college football where the quarterback play is at an all-time high.

Georgia has that in J.T. Daniels entering the 2021 season. Barring some type of injury, No. 18 will be lining up and taking snaps for the Bulldogs this fall, there is no doubt about that. And expectations are extremely high for Daniels and this offense.

However, most expect Daniels to depart for the 2022 NFL Draft following this season, with projections as high as the No. 1 overall selection. So, that leaves Georgia with a major question in 2022. Who will be the starting quarterback.

The battle for the starting position kicks off in spring practice and it begins with 2020 signee, Carson Beck and 2021 signee Brock Vandagriff. However, that impending battle for the starting spot just got a lot more interesting.

2022 signee Gunner Stockton's father Rob Stockton was on ESPN Coastal on Wednesday and told the guys that Gunner would be an early enrollee in January of 2022 so he will be in the mix during spring practice.

"But, but he is a he's a great kid. He's got a character, he does things the right way. He knows how to work. He knows how to lead and I'm just excited about him. He's concentrating on one thing and one thing only and that is trying to win a high school state championship and he knows how to how to keep his mind focused where his feet are planted. And he will be an early enrollee at the University of Georgia. And there'll be time for that and we're excited for that. But right now, we're 100% focused on doing everything we can to win a state championship, which would be the first one in our high school's history." - Rob Stockton

