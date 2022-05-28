Months after winning its first national championship since 1980, the University of Georgia seems like it can do no wrong.

Thanks to the University of Georgia Athletic Board board meeting held on Thursday, fans have a lot to forward to in the coming years. The athletic board approved multiple projects that will span over the next couple of years as the program continues to modernize its facilities as part of the facilities "arms race" in College Football.

The board approved a new project that will see further improvements to Sanford Stadium, specifically the south side of the stadium. The new improvements will split into two phases over the next two years. First, the plan is for the South 100 Legel concourse to be expanded, including adding more restrooms and concessions, which is expected to be completed by August 2023. In total, the budget for the 2023 fiscal year is set at $162m.

In addition, the second part will see more restrooms and suites added, along with the construction of a new press box which will sit in the southwest corner of the stadium. The project is projected to cost around $68.5 million, adding it to the $175 million already spent since Kirby Smart took the head coaching job following the 2015 season.

Georgia just completed the renovations to the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which cost $80 million. It was completed in two phases; part was unveiled in the spring of 2021, while the other half was finished this spring.

These new upgrades are undoubtedly going to help on the recruiting trail as Georgia can show off its new facilities and boast about the 2021 national championship-winning season.

Putting facilities aside, a new contract for head coach Kirby Smart, which is in the works, is set to add even more stability to the program. Not to mention, through his first six seasons as a head coach, the former Alabama defensive coordinator has proven an ability to deal with the turnover on his coaching staff, something that separates his previous boss Nick Saban from the rest of his fellow head coaches.

Even after capturing a national title, Georgia doesn't seem content to stick with where they are at. An open checkbook from the administration further indicates a willingness to compete at the highest level within the sport.

The spending hasn't stopped at the facilities either. Kirby Smart is set to receive a substantial raise to his annual salary as the University and Smart are currently in talks to sign a "long-term" deal according to UGA President Jere Moorehead. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is now one of the highest-paid assistants in the sport, having received a raise this offseason that will see his salary escalate north of $2m annually. Running back coach Dell McGee was already the highest-paid running back coach in the sport and remains as such. Assitant defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and defensive line coach Tray Scott each received raises and extensions this offseason as well.

Even athletic director Josh Brooks was afforded a new contract this offseason, less than a year into his tenure as the AD.

