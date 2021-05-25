Where Georgia Has a Distinct Advantage Over Clemson

Sports Illustrated home
Georgia Has One Distinct Advantage Over Clemson

Georgia and Clemson are set to face off to open the 2021 college football season in September and Georgia has one distinct advantage over the Tigers.
Georgia and Clemson. 

A rivalry from college football's past time, making its glorious return to kickoff the 2021 college football season on September 4th. These two programs are rather familiar with one another, despite only having played five times in this millennium. 

The two programs have faced off 64 times since their first matchup back on October 8th, 1897, and the 65th iteration of this historic series just might be the most anticipated one yet. 

Both teams will enter Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina with Top-5 preseason rankings, carrying national title expectations for the season. And that's just the beginning of the similarities between these two programs. 

Both have questions at defensive back. Both have dominant front sevens defensively. Both have a star receiver that enters the season with health concerns. Both have an offensive line that is in need of replacing two starters that are off to the NFL. 

However, Georgia has one distinct advantage at the most vital of positions in the game of football. 

Quarterback. 

JT Daniels and DJ Uiagalelei are immensely talented and rather familiar with one another, both having come through the high school ranks in Southern California as prestigious prospects nationally. 

The talent discussion is not one we are here to have today. Daniels and Uiagalelei are immensely talented. There's no question about that. However, Daniels has much more experience at the position. Something that when facing a perennial top-10 defense — as both of these programs have bolstered for years at this point — can not be overlooked. 

Career Starts: 

  • JT Daniels: 16 starts
  • DJ Uiagalelei: 2 starts

Sure, Uiagalelei is as physically gifted as any quarterback Georgia will face throughout the season, but he hasn't seen a defense like the one Georgia will present to him come September. Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning have become known for their defensive versatility during their time together at Georgia and September 4th will be no different. 

Uiagalelei will see a complex coverage scheme from Georgia enhanced by a complex blitz package from the Bulldogs as well. Is he talented enough to handle such a task? Sure, but that doesn't mean he is likely to play four quarters without making a mistake or two. And in a game like this, that is expected to be separated by a few points or a possession or two, that could make all the difference in the world. 

