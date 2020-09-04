SI.com
Georgia football's aggressive recruiting of receivers eases loss of Jamie Newman

Kyle Funderburk

In the wake of Jamie Newman's decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, Georgia football fans and media alike have praised head coach Kirby Smart for signing JT Daniels in May. Dawgs Daily's Jonathan Williams called the transfer of Daniels a possible "season-saving move." 

But bringing in Daniels wasn't the only move Smart has made recently to stay one step ahead of disaster. After all, what is a quarterback without a talented and skilled group of receivers to throw to? Talent and skill are two traits Georgia's receiving corps now has in spades. 

Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will have no shortage of receivers to throw to. After two recruiting classes loaded with elite wide receivers, the Bulldogs are set at the position, despite losing rising sophomore Dominick Blaylock to a torn ACL last week.

While the recent success in recruiting receivers will help compensate for losing Jamie Newman, Georgia made the position a priority to solve a deficiency that came up last year. 

After the 2017 and 2018 classes failed to yield any immediate, breakout stars in the passing game, Georgia found itself devoid of reliable receivers when Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, and Riley Ridley departed following the 2018 season. The situation worsened in the offseason when Jeremiah Holloman, the lone star from either class, was removed from the team.

Weeks before 2019 signing day, Blaylock was the only receiver in Georgia's 2019 class. But that soon changed when Smart flipped George Pickens from Auburn on signing day. Just two days later, Georgia added Lawrence Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami.

Pickens, Blaylock, and Cager had an immediate impact on Georgia's offense. The trio combined for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns in their debut seasons. Unfortunately, injuries caught up with 2/3 of that group, but the Bulldog's 2019 season would have been drastically worse without them.

EF20164F-8C96-428A-84C5-D4F43E73B5F5
WR, Marcus Rosemy

The momentum carried over into the 2020 class when Georgia signed three top-100 receivers. All signs point towards Jermaine Burton having a fabulous freshman season. Marcus Rosemy has been shown in a positive light as well, and Arian Smith is too good of an athlete not to contribute when he does return to full health. 

Then there's Justin Robinson who's 6'4, 220 pounds and continues to make plays during camp and has turned heads with his physical abilities. He's someone that might not make a major impact until down the road, but will likely flash in spurts this fall. Ladd McConkey is another name to remember in the near future as well. 

Add in Kearis Jackson, who coaches have raved about, veteran Demetris Robertson, and a solid group of tight ends, Georgia's passing game could take a huge leap forward in 2020, even in spite of the new uncertainties at the quarterback position.

