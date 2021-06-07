Why You Should Know the Name Akayleb Evans

Georgia extended an offer to Tulsa cornerback, Akayleb Evans and has turned up the heat on the recruitment of the young talented defensive back.

Sunday night there was a whirlwind experience for the Georgia faithful with regards to the NCAA Transfer Portal and the defensive back room.

Reports surfaced that former Alabama defensive back, Brandon Turnage is not expected to remain at Georgia. Turnage then took to Twitter to simply state, "Relax with the rumors," which led some to believe the reports to be untrue.

However, coincidentally enough, moments later, Georgia extended an offer to Tulsa cornerback, Akayleb Evans and according to sources has increased the heat on the recruitment of the young talented defensive back.

Evans has two years of eligibility remaining and fits the physical description of a Georgia cornerback. This is certainly a name to know here for Georgia.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188

Career Starts: 23 (6 in 2017, 5 in 2018, 3 in 2019, 9 in 2020)

Career Stats: 82 tackles, 11 pass break ups

Hometown/High School: McKinney, Texas/McKinney High School

*** Started 23 career games at Tulsa but did miss games in both 2018 and 2019 with injuries, including a season-ending shoulder injury in game three in 2019.

*** According to PFF he gave up just 42 receptions in 27 career games on 571 pass snaps. Opponents racked up just 490 passing yards against Evans in a league known for having a lot of strong passing teams.

*** Allowed just seven completions in five games against Power 5 opponents. Allowed just 45 combined passing yards in those games.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI