Andrew Thomas Listed Among Most Prepared for NFL Despite Shortened Preseason

Brooks Austin

Playing tackle as a rookie in the NFL is an extremely tough task and one that's only been magnified by quite a different offseason. OTAs, preseason practices, and even games have been cut short, leaving rookies being baptized by fire this season in the NFL. 

Though, for former Georgia tackle, Andrew Thomas being thrown to the wolves as a first-year player on a new level of competition is nothing new. The 2019 Jacobs Award Winner started at right tackle as a true freshman in 2017 before making the smooth transition over to left tackle during his sophomore and junior campaigns. 

CBSsports.com's Chris Trapasso has tabbed Andrew Thomas as one of the few rookies that's prepared to play and play well as a rookie despite an altered offseason. 

"He was boringly good in pass pro in his final season in Athens. Per Pro Football Focus' draft guide, he allowed just nine pressures (with one sack) on 410 pass-block snaps. Despite New York's selection of Thomas at No. 4 overall getting pegged as a big reach by many, he's NFL-ready. Along with paving lanes for Saquon Barkley, he'll be effective when Daniel Jones drops back to pass too. Really, it's just a matter of time before he takes over for Solder at left tackle. " - Trapasso on Thomas

Boringly good is right. Thomas wasn't the flashy prospect leading up to the NFL draft. In fact, it was Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, and Makhai Becton that stole the show at the NFL combine. It was Thomas that slid down the all-knowing NFL Mock Drafts — well, except for ours. 

Thomas will likely be playing right tackle, considering the investment the Giants made in Nate Solder at left tackle. It's a move that Thomas is uniquely qualified for considering he's made the switch before. Though he's never been a testing phenom in terms of things you see at the combine, he's an incredible athlete and has some of the lightest feet you'll ever see for an athlete his size. The move back to right tackle will be made seamlessly. 

Additionally, the presumed reduction in fans allowed at the games will make his job that much easier. 

