Georgia vs Arkansas - Score Predictions

It's finally here. We are just a day away from Southeastern Conference football making its return to the mainstage as week one begins Saturday. There aren't too many highly anticipated matchups for Week 1. Auburn does play a solid Kentucky squad, and Florida has to travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss, and South Carolina hosts Tennessee in the closest point spread in the conference this week at Tenessee (-3 1/2), the four other matchups are at least two touchdown spreads according to Vegasinsider.com.

As for Georgia, they are a 27 1/2 point favorite in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks and former UGA offensive line coach, Sam Pittman.

We bring you our score predictions and thoughts on the matchup.

Brooks Austin - Lead Editor

Prediction - Georgia 37 - Arkansas 10

I, like many others, do not believe this game ever appears close, but I do think that Georgia's offense could potentially stumble out of the blocks in this football game. The first game of the season, against a Barry Odom led defense from Arkansas that will likely throw a ton of looks at this Georgia offensive line that hasn't played a ton together. I think as the first quarter comes to a close, you see Georgia start to figure things out offensively, and the flood gates will soon open, only for Kirby to call of the Dawgs on his old friend, Sam Pittman. I don't expect Georgia to run it up in this football game at all.

Kyle Funderburk - Chief Editor

Score Prediction: Georgia 34, Arkansas 7

Expect a slow start from both offenses, but Georgia’s offense will be the first to find its rhythm. The ongoing quarterback duel hampers the Bulldogs early on, but with their abundance of skill players, they eventually start picking up first downs and winning the field position battle. Meanwhile, Georgia’s elite defense does what it does best; suffocate opposing offenses and create turnovers. Georgia scores its first points around the middle of the first half and it doesn’t look back. It’s fitting that Georgia is wearing red pants Saturday. Just like Herschel Walker at Tennessee in 1980, a few freshmen will have their coming-out parties in Fayetville. Kendall Milton impresses in a backup role by breaking off a few big runs, utilizing his superior field vision. Jermaine Burton will show viewers what all the hype was about and may even lead the team in receiving stats depending on how Arkansas tries to cover George Pickens.

D'Wan Mathis is the presumed starter for Saturday

Brent Wilson - Staff Writer

Score Prediction: Georgia 34, Arkansas 6

There's a lot to be excited about with this Georgia football team as the season gets underway. The Bulldogs are bringing in what might be the nation's top defense, a potential Biletnikoff award-winner, and a stable of talented running backs. The Bulldogs will also have a new quarterback under center for the first time since 2017, likely to be D'Wan Mathis. If all that wasn't interesting enough, the Bulldog's new offense under Todd Monken will also be on display for the first time. The offense has the potential for "fireworks", but it will likely take a few weeks for them to get their feet up under them. However, Arkansas will likely have more kinks to work out than Georgia under their new head coach Sam Pittman. That alone will likely keep the Razorbacks from being able to compete with the Bulldogs trying to employ a new offensive scheme

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Score Prediction: Georgia 34, Arkansas 13

Georgia will get their first win of the season on the road in the home opener against Arkansas. Things will look a bit sloppy to start off but as the game progresses Georgia will settle in and play as expected. The defense will get a good test going against star running back Rakeem Boyd and veteran SEC quarterback Felipe Franks, but it won’t faze them. D’Wan Mathis and the offense may look a little shaky to start off with but after a drive or two, they will settle in and move the ball with fluidity. The running backs should have a big game against the Razorback defense and after a big first half, Georgia will be able to get a good look at the underclassmen and find where their depth will be coming from this fall. All in all, it should be a pretty nondramatic first victory for the Bulldogs and they will be able to head into week 2 against Auburn with a good amount of confidence.

UGA RB, James Cook

Chris Allen - Fixer of Brooks' Mistakes

Score Prediction - Georgia 38, Arkansas 10

I expect a bit of a slow start for the Dawgs, with only one score for Georgia before the end of the 1st Quarter. It’s a new offense with no Spring practice and a new QB under center. Expect the defense to pick up where it left off and hold Arkansas to no more than a FG in the first, with a late score coming as the 2s and 3s get some snaps. Once the O gets rolling, expect big days from Pickens and the freshman Burton. My stat line for Mathis: 245 Yards Passing, 50 Yards Rushing, 2 Passing TDS, and one Rushing. Hot take: James Cook will have a better day than Zamir White as Cook establishes himself as both a runner and pass-catcher.

