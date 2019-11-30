Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

After failing to capitalize on an advantageous schedule, Missouri has fired Barry Odom after four years on the job, multiple sources have told Sports Illustrated.

The Tigers finished 6-6 and are banned from the postseason due to NCAA sanctions. They lost as double-digit favorites to both Wyoming and Vanderbilt, upsets that undercut an early schedule in which Missouri was favored in its first eight games but went just 5-3.

Odom departs with a 25-25 record, a particularly underwhelming body of work considering his quarterbacks: He had a 12,000-yard career passer, Drew Lock, for his first three seasons and Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant this year. The Tigers never finished better than 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference under Odom, who took over just two seasons removed from Gary Pinkel winning the SEC East for the second straight year. He also lost both of his bowl games as a favorite, to Texas in 2017 and Oklahoma State in '18.

Odom did not help himself with his hire of Derek Dooley as offensive coordinator before the 2018 season. After replacing Josh Heupel, who became the head coach at Central Florida, Dooley oversaw an offense that declined in scoring, yards per game and yards per play each of his two seasons on the job. This year's offense averaged 107.5 fewer yards per game than in 2018, Lock's last season.

Athletic director Jim Sterk, who did not hire Odom, made the move a day after the Tigers finished the season with a 24-14 victory at Arkansas Friday. Missouri's two divisional crossover games were against the worst teams in the SEC West, the Razorbacks and Mississippi. Despite that scheduling break and a non-conference slate that included FCS Southeast Missouri, Troy and a 5-7 West Virginia squad, the Tigers would have been ticketed for a low-level bowl if they had won their appeal of NCAA sanctions. That appeal was denied Tuesday.