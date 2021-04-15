G-Day’s Biggest Offensive Position Battles

Georgia football hosts the G-Day Game this Saturday. That's a big day for an offense that is making several philosophy changes.

At long last, the G-Game is finally here. The 2021 spring scrimmage is possibly the most anticipated in school history, mostly because COVID-19 canceled last year's scrimmage.

Most of that anticipated lies on the offensive side. 2021 is a transformative year for Georgia's offense. The Bulldogs aren't just implementing an explosive-style offense, but the offensive line is undergoing a philosophy change as well.

With this much change, few jobs are safe. Several depth chart spots are up for grabs and have been all spring. This Saturday's G-Day Game is the public's first time viewing these battles.

Quarterback: Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff

G-Day is just the first battle of a quarterback war that will last for the next 16 months. Right now, Carson Back and Brock Vandagriff are competing for the backup role.

That means they're competing to be the first quarterback on the field when JT Daniels leaves the game. While Georgia will likely try to give both quarterbacks the spotlight this season, the backup will play most possessions and throw most passes.

Daniels is Georgia's starter, that's not going to change this Saturday. Beck and Vandagriff are the quarterbacks the coaches want to see the most. The quarterback battle will dominate the G-Day Game.

Offensive Line

Five weeks through spring, Most starting offensive spots are up for grabs. At each position, the battle is between experience and potential. The Bulldogs' are changing their offensive line philosophy. The younger players fit the new system better, but they're young and raw. The older players don't exactly fit, but they know SEC football.

Left Tackle

Freshman Broderick Jones is perhaps Georgia's most talented offensive lineman and he's probably the player the coaches want starting, but he has to earn it. Truss is three years into his Georgia football career. He appeared in six games last year and he started at left tackle in the Sugar Bowl.

Center

Junior Warren Ericson started the last two games of 2020 when Trey Hill underwent surgery, but his starting job is far from secure. Redshirt freshmen Sedrick Van Pran is nipping at his heels. Van Pran has a world of talent and he has a better build than Ericson. But that's not enough to trump experience.

Right Guard

If Ericson loses the starting center job, he'll likely become the front runner at right guard, but he faces stiff competition there as well. Tate Ratledge, another uber-talented redshirt freshman, has impressed on the practice field and in the weight room.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.