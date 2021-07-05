Blueprints for Success: Kendall Milton

Georgia's highly-touted 2020 running back Kendall Milton saw some early success in his freshman season, but could see even more in 2021.

Running back Kendall Milton's freshman season at Georgia caused many to wonder if Zamir White would come back to Athens for another season between the hedges. Whether it was the run against Auburn or Tennessee or the catch out of the backfield against Cincinnati, Milton was Georgia's most effective ball-carrier at times.

Despite dealing with a hamstring and knee injury later in the season, Milton showed the promise that many were expecting when he committed to the Dawgs as a senior at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif.

After rushing for 195 yards on 35 carries, Milton was selected to the All-SEC freshman first team. Although he had limited carries due to the veterans above him on the depth chart, Milton earned respect around the conference with his power running style that saw tacklers struggle to bring down the 6-foot-2, 225-pound back.

The freshman's vision and patience in the backfield as a ball-carrier has continued to draw comparisons to former UGA great Nick Chubb. Chubb had a very similar power running style, with a low center of gravity that allowed him to bounce off defenders. An underrated part of Chubb's game was his vision and patience. A running back's vision separates the good backs from the greats; finding the hole in the line and having the patience to let it develop was the difference for the current Cleveland Brown.

After a freshman season where Milton was just getting acclimated to the collegiate level, the Clovis native looks to be a favorite among the fans for success in 2021.



With Georgia returning two seniors in the backfield in Zamir (Zeus) White and James Cook, the carries will be split significantly in 2021. The Dawgs also return offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the second year in his system that historically has heavily favored the air attack.

White will provide the biggest competition for the rising sophomore as both bring similar running styles, but what could set them apart is pass protection and receiving out of the backfield. In 2020, pass protection from running backs was a struggle at times for Georgia, with a light being shined on it in the narrow win over Cincinnati. Not only that, but G-Day saw a bigger role for the running backs in the passing game.

Milton had five receptions for 31 yards on G-Day, while rushing for 34 yards on eight carries, along with a touchdown. If the spring game was anything to go off, it seems Monken will look to make up for a smaller amount of carries by getting the backs out into space as an extra receiver.

In limited reps, Milton has shown to be effective as a pass-catcher, and it is something that Georgia will likely use more of in 2021. While you shouldn't expect the sophomore to rush for 1,000 yards in 2021, Milton should see an increased role this coming fall despite the returns of White and Cook.

