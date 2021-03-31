Georgia Schedules Home-and-Home Series Against Louisville

Georgia Bolsters Future Schedules with Home-and-Home Series Against Louisville
Georgia football hasn't shied away from scheduling power-five competition in recent years.
The Bulldogs have games against Clemson, UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Florida State scheduled through the next 12 years. As of Wednesday, you can add the Lousiville Cardinals to that list.
Georgia announced Wednesday that it has a home-and-home series with Louisville scheduled for 2026 and 2027. Those two meetings already have dates. The Bulldogs and Cardinals will play in week three of each season (Sept. 19, 2026, and Sept. 18, 2027).
Georgia and Louisville have only played once in the long history of both programs. That one meeting was the 2014 Belk Bowl, the Bulldogs won 37-14. Nick Chubb rushed for 269 yards that day against the Todd Grantham lead defense.
Future power-five opponents
*Georgia still plays Georgia Tech at the end of every regular season
- September 4, 2021: Clemson (Charlotte)
- September 3, 2022: Oregon (Atlanta)
- September 9, 2023: at Oklahoma
- August 31, 2024: Clemson (Atlanta)
- August 30, 2025: at UCLA
- September 9, 2026: UCLA
- September 19, 2026: at Louisville
- September 4, 2027: at Florida State
- September 18, 2027: Louisville
- September 2, 2028: at Texas
- September 16, 2028: Florida State
- September 1, 2029: Texas
- September 15, 2029: at Clemson
- August 31, 2030: Clemson
- September 14, 2030: Ohio State
- August 30, 2031: at Ohio State
- September 13, 2031: Oklahoma
- September 4, 2032: Clemson
- September 3, 2033: at Clemson
