Georgia Schedules Home-and-Home Series Against Louisville

Georgia football will play Louisville during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Bulldogs now have nine power five opponents scheduled through 2033.

Georgia football hasn't shied away from scheduling power-five competition in recent years.

The Bulldogs have games against Clemson, UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Florida State scheduled through the next 12 years. As of Wednesday, you can add the Lousiville Cardinals to that list.

Georgia announced Wednesday that it has a home-and-home series with Louisville scheduled for 2026 and 2027. Those two meetings already have dates. The Bulldogs and Cardinals will play in week three of each season (Sept. 19, 2026, and Sept. 18, 2027).

Georgia and Louisville have only played once in the long history of both programs. That one meeting was the 2014 Belk Bowl, the Bulldogs won 37-14. Nick Chubb rushed for 269 yards that day against the Todd Grantham lead defense.

Future power-five opponents

*Georgia still plays Georgia Tech at the end of every regular season

September 4, 2021: Clemson (Charlotte)

Clemson (Charlotte) September 3, 2022: Oregon (Atlanta)

Oregon (Atlanta) September 9, 2023: at Oklahoma

at Oklahoma August 31, 2024: Clemson (Atlanta)

Clemson (Atlanta) August 30, 2025: at UCLA

at UCLA September 9, 2026: UCLA

UCLA September 19, 2026: at Louisville

at Louisville September 4, 2027: at Florida State

at Florida State September 18, 2027: Louisville

Louisville September 2, 2028: at Texas

at Texas September 16, 2028: Florida State

Florida State September 1, 2029: Texas

Texas September 15, 2029: at Clemson

at Clemson August 31, 2030: Clemson

Clemson September 14, 2030: Ohio State

Ohio State August 30, 2031: at Ohio State

at Ohio State September 13, 2031: Oklahoma

Oklahoma September 4, 2032: Clemson

Clemson September 3, 2033: at Clemson

