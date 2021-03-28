What did UGA Land in Jalon Walker?

Georgia added its 11th commit in the 2022 recruiting cycle Sunday, as Jalon Walker, a linebacker from North Carolina committed to the Bulldogs.

The University of Georgia is off to a hot start in the recruiting class of 2022. Already with 10 commitments heading into Sunday afternoon, they gained their 11th in the form of linebacker prospect Jalon Walker out of Salisbury, North Carolina.

Walker joins an impressive early list for the Georgia Bulldogs:

Gunner Stockton, QB

Malaki Starks, ATHLETE

Deyon Bouie, CB/WR

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

Tyree West, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

C.J. Washington, ILB

Darris Smith, OLB

Donovan Westmoreland, DE

LB, Jalon Walker

As you will see on Walker's highlight tape, he's an immensely talented athlete that plays in space a lot. He's an outside linebacker on the high school level, but unfortunately there are few programs that still play the traditional outside linebacker on the college level nowadays. Today, high school outside linebackers have one of two options — become an edge rusher or become an inside linebacker.

According to sources, Walker is doing the latter for the University of Georgia. And he fits the mold of the most recent commits at the position. Georgia recruited three inside linebackers in the 2021 recruiting class — Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Both Mondon and Sorey are 6'3, 225 pound athletes being asked to play linebacker.

Walker, much like Sorey, will need to learn to play within the confines of the box, but the athleticism and power displayed on tape are transcendent and enviable for any position along Georgia defense.

Georgia's inside linebackers aren't asked to do much in the passing game, as they are more responsible for dropping into soft zone coverage over the middle, though they may occasionally be tasked with covering the back out of the backfield. However, Jalon Walker is the type of athlete that will feel more than comfortable if left alone in the slot and asked to cover a wideout or tight end.

Additionally, Georgia will be asking Walker to rush the passer during his time in Athens, and Walker will excel. He's nearing the length of a pass rusher as is at 6'3 with really long arms, Georgia will utilize that skillset on 3rd downs in the future.

Here's a look at his latest highlights

You May Also Like

Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Tyler Simmons Signed by Steelers

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.