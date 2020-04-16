Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 10 — Lewis Cine

There were several "constants" that departed from the Georgia Football Program this past season. Names like Fromm, Swift, Thomas, and Reed. All three-year starters for the Bulldogs and all played pivotal roles not only on the field but in terms of leadership.

Now, a new leaf has turned in Athens. Though one thing still remains, there's an abundance of talent all across the field. Few more talented than No. 10 on our list of Breakout Players in 2020, Lewis Cine.

A 4-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, Cine chose Georgia over prominent programs like Penn State, Texas, Florida and Michigan despite the already prevalent depth at the Safety position for the Bulldogs.

Originally from Massachusetts, Cine led Trinity Christian to an undefeated season and eventual state championship during his final year of preparatory football.

Upon enrolling at Georgia, he spent time learning the playbook and observing guys like J.R. Reed — whom he will presumably replace — and Richard LeCounte. In his freshman season a year ago, Cine played in all 14 games, racked up 20 tackles to go along with an interception, and made starts in the final two football games of the season.

During the SEC Championship game, Georgia came out in a relatively new defensive front for the Bulldogs, taking a play out of the Auburn Tigers playbook and attempting to attack Burrow and the LSU Tigers by rushing three and playing not four, not five, but SIX defensive backs to open the game.

It's a defensive strategy that even the Clemson Tigers started out the game against LSU in the National Championship.

*Here's a video breakdown of what we are discussing in terms of defenses:

Cine's roll early on in that contest was to occupy the middle of the field and "spy" Joe Burrow. Obviously the result didn't exactly lend itself in Georgia's favor, however, Cine played well for a freshman making his first career start in the biggest game of the season. He finished the SECCG with 6.0 tackles.

Then due to J.R. Reed missing the Sugar Bowl with a foot injury, Cine got his second career start, this time at traditional safety where he will be playing this fall for the Bulldogs.

As for his thoughts on replacing a guy like J.R. Reed, Cine looks at it as if the torch is being passed:

"It felt great because now it's basically the torch being passed to me and it shows what's in store for the future. Next year and next season. Me playing this game gave me a lot of experience and it sheds a great light."

Though he may not have the full depth of knowledge of the playbook like Reed just yet, Cine possesses things that his predecessor did not. He's an exceptionally fast football player and gets to parts on the field that most safeties simply can't. He's a long strider that bring a thump when he arrives at the football.

There are a lot of players on the Georgia squad that desperately needed the spring practice reps in order to become more comfortable with their role, though you could make the case that it was Cine who needed them the most. He was really looking forward to getting used to the playbook and not just relying on his god-given talents.

"This offseason I have a lot to improve on and watching film. Communicating with my teammates and becoming more of a unit and not a group of individuals. But really just get all-around comfortable with everything. This year it was really me just playing off talent. I didn't know nearly as much as J.R. or Rich, but this offseason I'm going to use that time to really get to know the playbook."

Luckily with the technology that these programs possess nowadays, Cine will have plenty of time to study the playbook but nothing can replace those live reps that he would have gotten this spring.

Nonetheless, Georgia's defensive system is predicated on playing a multitude of coverage schemes that require versatile safeties, allowing them to disguise things presnap. Whereas in the past at Georgia, if there was one safety playing in the box it was more than likely J.R. Reed, now offenses won't have any indication because LeCounte and Cine can do a little bit of everything at the safety position.

And he certainly doesn't lack confidence either. When I asked him after the Sugar Bowl if there was a faster defender in all of college football, Cine responded:

"Faster than me? Nah." *Looks at William Poole "What you looking at William? We can race. We can Race. But you're not though." *Looks back at media "Nah I don't think so. Hell nah. Hell nah."

All I know is, this fall when Georgia's on defense, don't blink cause you just might miss Lewis Cine darting across the field to make a play.

