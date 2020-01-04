BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Richard LeCounte will Return to Georgia for his Senior Season

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte has been an impact player for the Georgia Bulldogs for three straight seasons now. There was a legitimate concern from the Bulldog faithful that LeCounte may forgo his senior season for the Dawgs and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. 

However, today on his twitter account, Richard LeCounte announced he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season. 

This certainly cushions the blow from J.R. Reed heading off to the NFL having played his last season in college football. 

The Georgia Bulldogs created 15 turnovers this season and LeCounte was responsible for 7 of them. He's led the team in turnovers for two straight seasons at Georgia and is one of the best true center field safeties there is in college football. 

Lewis Cine told us after the Sugar Bowl that LeCounte assumed the leadership role and void left by J.R. Reed's departure during the Sugar Bowl practices. LeCounte will certainly have big shoes to fill when it comes to that role, as Reed was a weekly captain for Georgia. 

LeCounte showed levels of improvement in this last season. Most Georgia fans will recall how often it seemed he would blow a coverage trying to make a big play early in his career. However, apart from the one play against Tennessee this season, LeCounte played lights out. 

LeCounte was rated as high as a second-round pick in a lot of mock drafts. However, with a solid senior season, he could see an improvement in that selection. After all, he's only gotten better every year since his arrival at Georgia as a 5-star safety. 

This also comes as a bit of a cushion to the blow, after Swift's announcement yesterday. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff has de-committed from Oklahoma. The 5-star QB from Prince Avenue Christian lives just mere miles from the University of Georgia.

Jordan Davis Talks Conditioning, 2020 Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis' conditioning has been a topic of conversation since his arrival. He addresses that and talks how the Georgia defense could be better in 2020.

D'Andre Swift talks George Pickens, NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift spoke to the media after Georgia's Sugar Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. He talked about George Pickens, his NFL Draft decision and more.

Georgia Basketball starts off a tough January slate with #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the #9 Memphis Tiger on the road, this Saturday.

Zach Evans Updates Recruitment with Interesting Quote at Under Armour Game

Brooks Austin

5-star recruit Zach Evans has thrown the recruiting world for a major turn in the last 24 hours, and he had an interesting quote at the Under Armour game tonight.

Zach Evans Talks Recruitment Following UA All-American Game

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans spoke to the media following the UA All-American game today to shed a bit of light on the developing story revolving his recruitment process.

Georgia Football: Five Takeaways From Win Over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Here are five key takeaways from Georgia's (26-14) win over the Baylor Bears in the 86th Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans.

College Football: A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry Driven By Decisions of Teenagers

Blayne Gilmer

College football is thriving like never before with total revenues in the billions. It's all based on the life-changing decisions of the nation's best 17 and 18-year-olds.