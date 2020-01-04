Richard LeCounte will Return to Georgia for his Senior Season

Richard LeCounte has been an impact player for the Georgia Bulldogs for three straight seasons now. There was a legitimate concern from the Bulldog faithful that LeCounte may forgo his senior season for the Dawgs and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, today on his twitter account, Richard LeCounte announced he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.

This certainly cushions the blow from J.R. Reed heading off to the NFL having played his last season in college football.

The Georgia Bulldogs created 15 turnovers this season and LeCounte was responsible for 7 of them. He's led the team in turnovers for two straight seasons at Georgia and is one of the best true center field safeties there is in college football.

Lewis Cine told us after the Sugar Bowl that LeCounte assumed the leadership role and void left by J.R. Reed's departure during the Sugar Bowl practices. LeCounte will certainly have big shoes to fill when it comes to that role, as Reed was a weekly captain for Georgia.

LeCounte showed levels of improvement in this last season. Most Georgia fans will recall how often it seemed he would blow a coverage trying to make a big play early in his career. However, apart from the one play against Tennessee this season, LeCounte played lights out.

LeCounte was rated as high as a second-round pick in a lot of mock drafts. However, with a solid senior season, he could see an improvement in that selection. After all, he's only gotten better every year since his arrival at Georgia as a 5-star safety.

This also comes as a bit of a cushion to the blow, after Swift's announcement yesterday.

