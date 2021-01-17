REPORT: Charlton Warren to Take Indiana Defensive Coordinator Job

Georgia football is joining the coaching carousel after all. Defensive backs coach Charlton Warren reportedly took the vacant defensive coordinator job at Indiana.

Georgia football defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has reportedly accepted the defensive coordinator position at Indiana.

ESPN's Adam Rittenburg reported the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Warren leaving for Indiana comes just two days after defensive coordinator Dan Lanning turned down the same job at Texas.

Warren leaving is another shot against Georgia's defensive backfield which already lost six key players from the 2020 team. This offseason was already primed to be a huge one for Warren's resume as he was tasked with developing a talented, but inexperienced group of defensive backs for the 2021 season.

Instead, Warren will still have a huge offseason, just in a bigger capacity at a different school. He takes over an Indiana defense that was solid in 2020, ending the year with a 6-2 record. Indiana nearly upset Ohio State early in the season, but the Hoosiers lost 42-35.

Warren became Georgia's defensive backs coach in 2019, replacing Mel Tucker who doubled as defensive coordinator through the 2018 season. While at Georgia, Warren developed Georgia's defensive backfield into one of the best in the nation. Richard LeCounte became a bonafide superstar at safety, and corners Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell were one of the best duos in the nation.

Warren also oversaw the speedy development of sophomores Lewis Cine and Tyrique Stevenson, while senior Mark Web (a former receiver) became one of Georgia's most consistent defenders.

Prior to Georgia, Warren coached cornerbacks at Florida in 2018, and defensive backs at Tennessee in 2017. He also had stints as DCs coach at Nebraska, North Carolina and Air Force.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.