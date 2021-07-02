Mark Richt Announces His Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Former Georgia head football coach Mark Richt announced Thursday evening that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Bulldog coach put out a statement saying:

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decoded to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully I look at is as momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNetwork!"

Richt coached in Athens for 14 years (2001-2015) before being dismissed from his duties after a record of 145-51. Georgia would make a move in favor of the Alabama defensive coordinator and former UGA safety, Kirby Smart, to become the head coach.

Richt's coaching career wouldn't stop there as he was later announced as the head coach at Miami. Serving as the Hurricanes head coach from 2015-2018 before retiring into a role on the ACC Network.

