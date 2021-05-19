Watch: UGA 2022 Commit Power Cleans 355 Pounds

Watch: UGA 2022 Commit CJ Washington Lift 355 Pounds
SI All-American Candidate and current Georgia football commit, CJ Washington, was recorded power cleaning 355 pounds on Tuesday.
Despite playing outside linebacker in high school, Washington is projected to move away from the line of scrimmage and become an inside linebacker upon his arrival in Athens. And if that doesn't work out, Washington has had conversations with UGA running backs coach, Dell McGee about potentially playing running back in college.
The inside linebacker out of Cedartown, Georgia, is most notably related to former UGA running back Nick Chubb. Washington even is attending the same high school as Chubb once did, Cedartown High School, where he wears the number 27 in honor of his cousin.
At 6-foot-1 220 pounds, Washington is on track to be just as big if not bigger than Chubb was when he was entering Athens as a freshman.
Watch as he power cleans 355 pounds.
Washington was the second player to announce his commitment in the 2022 class behind only Brookwood cornerback, Marquis Groves-Killebrew. With the class now up to 12 active commits, Washington has been one of the quiet pillars to the Nation's top-ranked recruiting class.
You May Also Like
2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning
Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI