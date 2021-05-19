Watch: UGA 2022 Commit Power Cleans 355 Pounds

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: UGA 2022 Commit CJ Washington Lift 355 Pounds

The relative of Nick Chubb, CJ Washington, continues to draw comparisons to the current Cleveland Brown running back as a video has surfaced of CJ Washington lifting 355 pounds.
SI All-American Candidate and current Georgia football commit, CJ Washington, was recorded power cleaning 355 pounds on Tuesday.

Despite playing outside linebacker in high school, Washington is projected to move away from the line of scrimmage and become an inside linebacker upon his arrival in Athens. And if that doesn't work out, Washington has had conversations with UGA running backs coach, Dell McGee about potentially playing running back in college.  

The inside linebacker out of Cedartown, Georgia, is most notably related to former UGA running back Nick Chubb. Washington even is attending the same high school as Chubb once did, Cedartown High School, where he wears the number 27 in honor of his cousin.

At 6-foot-1 220 pounds, Washington is on track to be just as big if not bigger than Chubb was when he was entering Athens as a freshman. 

Watch as he power cleans 355 pounds. 

Washington was the second player to announce his commitment in the 2022 class behind only Brookwood cornerback, Marquis Groves-Killebrew. With the class now up to 12 active commits, Washington has been one of the quiet pillars to the Nation's top-ranked recruiting class. 

