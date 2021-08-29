Darnell Washington Provides Update on Injury

Speculation is gathering that Georgia could have Darnell Washington for week one.

Speculation regarding the availability of sophomore tight end Darnell Washington is starting to pick up following the surgery he underwent near the end of Georgia's fall camp.

Like defensive back Tykee Smith, Washington underwent surgery last Wednesday to repair a minor fracture in his foot, making his availability for Charlotte in question. Both players were in boots following the medical operation.

Since then, speculation is ramping that Washington will be available for Georgia's opening week matchup with the number two ranked Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Saturday night, Washington took to Instagram Live, where his followers asked if he would be playing September 4th against Clemson.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native, responded to the question that added to the speculation that things could be trending in the direction of playing for the 6-foot-7 tight end.

Washington was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school as a high-level tight end with the athletic ability at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds to play a big role in a college's passing game as a top pass catcher.

As a freshman, Washington started seven games for the Dawgs, where he saw his role in the offense progress throughout the season from an inline tight end to seeing more snaps split out wide and trying to create mismatches with his size.

Heading into year two, Washington could be set for a more advanced role in the Georgia offense.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.