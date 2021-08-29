Darnell Washington Provides Update on Injury

August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Darnell Washington Back For Week One?

Speculation is gathering that Georgia could have Darnell Washington for week one.
Author:
Publish date:

Speculation regarding the availability of sophomore tight end Darnell Washington is starting to pick up following the surgery he underwent near the end of Georgia's fall camp. 

Like defensive back Tykee Smith, Washington underwent surgery last Wednesday to repair a minor fracture in his foot, making his availability for Charlotte in question. Both players were in boots following the medical operation. 

Since then, speculation is ramping that Washington will be available for Georgia's opening week matchup with the number two ranked Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Saturday night, Washington took to Instagram Live, where his followers asked if he would be playing September 4th against Clemson. 

The Las Vegas, Nevada native, responded to the question that added to the speculation that things could be trending in the direction of playing for the 6-foot-7 tight end. 

Washington was a former five-star prospect coming out of high school as a high-level tight end with the athletic ability at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds to play a big role in a college's passing game as a top pass catcher. 

As a freshman, Washington started seven games for the Dawgs, where he saw his role in the offense progress throughout the season from an inline tight end to seeing more snaps split out wide and trying to create mismatches with his size. 

Heading into year two, Washington could be set for a more advanced role in the Georgia offense.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

peach 4800-L
News

Darnell Washington Provides Update on Injury

8FD0AA4C-9ED1-4008-BDC3-38D8E2447BBE
News

Projected Georgia’s Offensive Depth Chart vs Clemson

George Pickens
News

Multiple Bulldogs Named To ESPN Top 100 List

C56267AD-835F-4C78-89D2-982A297C2653
News

Van Pran Starting at Center?

210806_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0371-X2
News

PFF Predicts Blowout Loss in Season Opener

USATSI_15448031
News

Nick Chubb Makes NFL Top100

A8F0B704-EC3D-4282-8FD3-413548D15D93
News

BREAKING: No. 1 Player in 2023 Announces Top 12

USATSI_10805082
News

Falcons Cut Former Georgia Bulldog