Jordan Davis Earns Multiple Awards After Clemson

Jordan Davis' return to the Dawgs in 2021 raised some eyebrows. After a masterful performance against Clemson however, the centerpiece to Georgia's defensive line earned multiple awards, and likely a lot of money to go along with it.

The biggest question surrounding Jordan Davis was his pass rushing skills. That particular question was answered with a Sack, and a big time tackle for loss in the game against Clemson. Clemson would gain just 3 yards rushing during the entirety of the game, and a big part of that was thanks to Big 99.

The performance earned Jordan Davis the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Award. The Football Writers Association of America who sponsor the award noted Davis' ability remarking, "...drawing consistent double and sometimes triple teams. That allowed other Bulldogs to become playmakers..."

The award was not the only honor that Jordan Davis would acquire after Clemson. The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday that Davis was Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

It's still early in the season. There are likely more of these awards on the way for the highly touted Senior.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI