Georgia Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Review

Georgia's historic defense from a year ago was branded the "No Name Defense" due to the fact that no singular player was a bigger star than the collective. Though, with the levels of talent on the defensive side of the football at Georgia these days, it's a question of whether there really aren't "big names" or are there just too many big names for one to stand out among the rest?

This extreme wealth of talent could be said for the defensive line as a whole especially. An extremely deep group, Georgia's defensive line — Nose Tackle, Defensive Tackle, and Defensive Ends — had seven players record at least 1.5 TFLs last season. That depth is part of what made LSU Coach Ed Orgeron say they were the best defensive line they'd played up until that point prior to the SEC Championship game.

"I think they're very well-coached. This is the best defense we've played all year. It starts with their defensive line."

And though the likes of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett are certainly losses in terms of valuable contributors, Georgia returns several extremely talented football players across their defensive line.

NT, Jordan Davis

Nose Tackle

Georgia's defense looks entirely different when big Jordan Davis is on the field. A basic requirement of running an odd front defense liked Georgia runs is having a dominant force that can occupy multiple blockers during early, run-down situations. Davis does exactly that, and after struggling with his conditioning levels previously in his career he's focused on tightening things up this offseason:

"I just want to get to the point in my life where it's no longer a problem. Running, eating right, and conditioning with football drills, not just straight running. Football is a game, the conditioning levels take a lot." - Davis on his conditioning after the Sugar Bowl

And in 2020 Davis is going to have some help in terms of depth with the return of RSenior, Julian Rochester. Rochester received a medical redshirt last season after playing in just four games following an offseason knee surgery. Rochester will likely play both the nose tackle position and the three-technique position this fall.

Projected Depth Chart:

Jordan Davis Julian Rochester Tymon Mitchell

Defensive Tackle

Tyler Clark was a mainstay for four straight seasons at the defensive tackle position for the University of Georgia. And though they are listed as a (3-4) defense, due to the over usage of spread offenses in college football today, they are more often than not in a (4-2-5) defense. So, the three-technique or Defensive Tackle plays a substantial roll in this defense. With Clark now gone, Devonte Wyatt is expected to step up in the meantime while some seriously talented young studs battle it out for the remaining playing time.

We here at the Bulldog Maven assume that Travon Walker will get playing time at defensive tackle and defensive end, as most likely will incoming freshman, Jalen Carter. Both are physical enough to play a three-technique spot while also being comfortable athletically out on the edge. Whereas incoming freshmen like Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse will likely stick at the three-technique only.

Projected Depth Chart:

Devonte Wyatt Travon Walker Julian Rochester / Jalen Carter / Warren Brinson

*Tramel Walthour will rotate in at defensive tackle as well after redshirting last season.

DE, Malik Herring and QB, Jake Fromm

Defensive End

Of all the players being discussed in today's article, expectations and demands are set highest for the senior defensive end, Malik Herring. Though there are players like Travon Walker and Jalen Carter that could perhaps push Herring for playing time, this is his unit.

He and Julian Rochester are the only players on the defensive line that are left from that 2017 team that made it to the National Championship Game. And after a career-high in tackles and TFLs in 2019 he's looking to finish off a career that's already seen 42 games played.

As for what's behind him? That's something we might have received a bit more clarity on had spring practice gone on in Athens. Though, don't be surprised if Travon Walker is making his presence known this fall.

Projected Depth Chart:

Malik Herring Travon Walker Jalen Carter

