Jordan Davis Talks Conditioning, 2020 Georgia Football

The Georgia defense struggled to stop the run for the most part of the 2018 season. In fact, they allowed 100+ rushing yards in 10 of their 14 games last year. Something that is uncharacteristic in the Kirby Smart Era.

This season, they allowed 100+ rushing yards in just 4 of their 14 games. So, where does such a drastic difference come from? A lot of credit goes to Smart, Lanning and the rest of the defensive staff. After all, the first thing any opposing coach would say this season about Georgia's defense is how impeccably coached they are.

However, a lot of that credit goes to players like Jordan Davis for making a leap from year one to year two.

Georgia was back to their old ways without him this season as well. In the two games he missed with an ankle sprain he suffered against UT, Georgia allowed 142 rushing yards in the South Carolina and 163 yards on the ground to Kentucky.

If you're going to play just two linebackers in the SEC, you better have some guys up front that can occupy multiple blockers. Which will allow for Monty Rice and Tae Crowder to lead your team in tackles. That's exactly what Davis does. So, even though his stats may not ever jump out at you, just know he's impactful.

NT, Jordan Davis celeberates with J.R. Reed.

We spoke to Davis after the Sugar Bowl win to get his thoughts on this season, whether or not the Georgia defense could have an even better year next year, and how he's addressing the conditioning concerns.

We asked him to compare his sophomore season to his freshman season:

"Definitely an improvement. You know, it's week by week, day by day we get an improvement. Just trying to get an inch better than I was yesterday. I always try to tell myself to be a better person than I was yesterday. And if I live by that mantra, then I'm sure my growth on the field, even though my stats aren't eye-popping my presence is felt."

Davis was seen signing autographs in pregame for the Georgia fans that made the trip to New Orleans, and we asked him how important it is to show some love to the Georgia faithful:

"Most definitely. As a kid I always wanted an autograph and sometimes I did get one sometimes I didn't and I know there's going to be kids that I miss out on, but I just want to make sure every kid and every fan feels special because at the end of the day they support us. We wouldn't be the Dawgs without 'em."

After a historic year on defense for Georgia, we asked Davis if there is a chance next year's defense could be even better:

"You know we always try to be better. It's been a great year defensively, but there is always room for improvement. We know that. The coaches know that. Me have multiple signees coming in and we are really excited to get to work with them."

Then we asked how he felt he could get better this offseason:

"Pass rush. Conditioning. I want to make sure my body is on point. I want to slim down and trim down and become an all-around elite player."

It's something that even coach Smart has continued to talk about with Davis. The fact that he is good now, but will be truly unleashed when he gets his body composition corrected and his conditioning levels to where they need to be. Though it's not something Davis has shied away from.