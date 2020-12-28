Stokes Officially Delcares, Writes Heart Felt Note for UGA Faithful

After a breakout junior season that saw four interceptions, Eric Stokes has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Stokes was not anywhere to be found on mock draft websites coming into this season. Still, through hard work and dedication to improving during an offseason filled with uncertainty, there is a possibility he hears his name called in the first round.

In a statement released on his Twitter account Stokes made the following statement:

"First I want to give thanks to God because without him none of this would even be possible. I want to thank my family for continuing to believe in me at my lowest and pushing me to be better. I want to give my etenral thanks to the University of Georgia for giving me the opportunity to grow and develop into the man I am today. My athletic and academic experience was second to non and I am blessed to have been able to walk the halls of my home state's prestigious university. I will never forget stepping between the hedges to engage in battle with my brothers. That I will never forget."

Coming into the the year, all anyone could talk about at the defensive back position for this class were corners Patrick Surtain from Alabama and Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech. Both were impact players from their freshman and sophomore years at their respective schools, and Farley even had enough momentum to opt-out of the season and still be considered a first-round talent.

Even cornerback Tyson Campbell, Stokes’ running mate at Georgia, had a higher projection than him. However, Stokes broke onto the scene this year with four interceptions against SEC competition. He showed up in every game and delivered on some of the biggest stages college football has to offer. His interception return for a touchdown against Florida was a shining moment on an otherwise ugly day for Georgia defensively. He has been mocked as high as No. 12 to the San Francisco 49ers and could climb even higher with an impressive showing at the combine and workouts.

Stokes is one of the best stories from this Georgia defense, and one of its most unlikely standouts. Just a three star recruiting coming out of high school, Eric Stokes has earned every bit of the hype that now surrounds his name.