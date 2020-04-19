Eight Former Georgia Football Members Make Final NFL Draft Big Board

With the NFL Draft set to kick off this Thursday at 8:00 PM on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, NFL Draft analysts such as SI.com's Kevin Hanson are beginning to finalize their Big boards.

In the final 2020 NFL Draft Big Board, Kevin Hanson has ranked eight former Georgia Bulldogs. Here's where they stack up:

14. Andrew Thomas, OT

Thomas is the third-highest2 ranked tackle on Hanson's big board behind Alabama's Jedrick Wills (No. 6) and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (No. 11). As for Hanson's evaluation of Thomas, he had this to say:

Thomas has started 41 games—15 at right tackle as a freshman and 26 at left tackle over the past two seasons. His combination of strength, length (36 1/8” arms), athleticism and experience make him ready to start Day 1.

23. D'Andre Swift, RB

Hanson's highest-rated running back, things are rounding out for D'Andre Swift to land right where most projected him to at the beginning of this draft process, in the first round. He's the modern three-down back in the NFL and Swift himself compares his game to that of Christian McCaffrey. As for Hanson's evaluation of Swift, he says:

With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift is a patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance. While he has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back season, Swift really shines as a receiver out of the backfield.

64. Isaiah Wilson, OT

Of all the Georgia prospects entering the NFL Draft this year, none have shot up draft boards faster than Isaiah Wilson. After beginning the process as an expected late second or possibly third-round draft pick, the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has reported that several GMs around the league believe Wilson will find his way into the first round of this week's draft.

Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift

85. Jake Fromm, QB

Hanson sees Fromm as the sixth-ranked QB in this year's NFL Draft, behind Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Love, and Eason. Which is on par with just about every other draft analyst. After the combine, however, some had Jalen Hurts leap-frogging Fromm in the QB discussion. We here at the Bulldog Maven believe he's going to land somewhere in the late second round. The most commonly linked teams so far have been the Saints, Pats, Titans, and Colts. Only one of those teams, the Patriots, enter the 2020 NFL Season with a question mark at the starting QB spot.

157. J.R. Reed, S

Every time I see J.R. Reed's name this low on draft big boards or mock drafts I ask the same question... Why? Why does a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist project so poorly into the NFL? Why does someone who started 42 straight games for one of the nation's top defenses not get the attention you'd expect? And every time I land on the same conclusion, the NFL questions his physical abilities. It's become a height, weight, and speed discussion and teams aren't willing to place major draft capital on a Redshirt Senior that they don't believe will get that much better on the next level. Right or wrong — which for the record, I think is wrong — they need projectable prospects not what they deem to be maxed out prospects.

216. Rodrigo Blankenship, K

Rodrigo is the only specialist to crack the top 255 big board for Kevin Hanson and for good reason. He's tied for 12th in NCAA history with 80 career field goals made on a Georgia football record 82.5%. Game clinching field goals, scholarship earning leadership, and a constant assurance in the redzone. Oh, and of course he never missed a PAT. Not one.

227. Solomon Kindley, OG

You know, I've got some minor disagreements with my colleague, Mr. Hanson's list, but this one I don't exactly understand. 21 interior offensive linemen were ranked higher than a guy that's a force in the run game during his three years of starting at Georgia and finished with the highest-rated pass blocking grade in 2018 for an interior lineman according to Pro Football Focus. Is he the prototypical body type at guard for the modern NFL? Perhaps not, but it didn't stop him from dominating in the SEC during his time.

243. Lawrence Cager, WR

Georgia's Virtual G-Day reminded us all of a lot of things. How much we miss football, that moment those red lights at Sanford Stadium came on, and of course how loud the 93K+ fans draped in the Red & Black were on that September evening. Though more than anything when I re-watched that Notre Dame contest, I was reminded of just how good a healthy Lawrence Cager can be. I was reminded of the chemistry that he and Jake Fromm developed on those back shoulder fades in a matter of months upon his arrival in Athens.

