Georgia Football: Four Former Bulldogs Selected in NFL Mock Draft

The sporting world has ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the NFL world from continuing. The offseason moves and free agency have commenced and the NFL world's eyes are now diverted to the NFL Draft.

The University of Georgia could potentially have eight former Bulldogs drafted in April. SI.com's Kevin Hanson has released his latest three-round mock draft, and there are four former Bulldogs selected in the top-76 picks,

Today, we take a look at the draft slot and team fit for each player:

11. New York Jets - Andrew Thomas

Draft Slot - We haven't seen Thomas fall below the 15th pick on any credible mock draft, so the 11th selection seems just about right. There's a "Top-4" among the offensive tackles, and Andrew Thomas has landed fourth among those on most drafts. Wirfs, Wills, and Becton went in the Top-10 picks in Hanson's draft.

Team - The Jets need any help they can get at the tackle position in 2020. They've got a quarterback that they can't seem to keep healthy. They just signed OT, George Fant in free agency, but they still need to fill the right side as well. Andrew Thomas has shown the ability to be an All-SEC caliber right tackle.

RB, D'Andre Swift

39. Miami Dolphins - D'Andre Swift

Draft Slot - Swift seemed like a lock to be a first-round pick prior to the NFL Combine, and now he seems to have settled in the late first, early second-round draft slot. I don't think it has anything to do with his performance in Indy as much as it does the information people, like Kevin Hanson, got out of NFL Scouts and GMs. Though he's still the first back off the board in most mock drafts.

Team - Ryan Fitzpatrick was the leading rusher for the Miami Dolphins last season. That is not a joke. That luscious beard cut through NFL defenses to the tune of a team-high 248 yards and 4 TDs. Sure, they gave Jordan Howard a two-year deal in free agency, but Swift's game would pair exceptionally well with Howard's.

73. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jake Fromm

Draft Slot - The third round is the most common landing spot for Jake Fromm at this point, but we here on The Bulldog Maven are under the impression that someone just might fall for that South Georgia charm. As Von Lassiter told us in our latest Fromm update, he interviewed exceptionally well in Indy and he wouldn't be surprised to hear Fromm's name called earlier than expected.

Team - Jacksonville just traded away Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears after signing him just the past offseason. They seem to be comfortable going with Gardner Minshew at this point and what a polar opposite he is in comparison to Jake Fromm. His leadership style is that of swaggering confidence and playing an unpredictable style of football. Whereas Fromm is the traditional leader and traditional quarterback. Perhaps they could be a perfect match in terms of young QBs working together.

OT, Isaiah Wilson

76. Tampa Bay Bucs - Isaiah Wilson

Draft Slot - With the run on offensive tackles early on in this draft, don't be surprised if Wilson sneaks his way into being a Top-60 pick. Not to mention, at 6'7, 350 pounds, Wilson's frame, and potential will entice teams into selecting him. Most scouts wanted to see him return to Georgia for a third year of seasoning, but coaches will believe they can coach him up because that is what they do.

Team - Tom Brady is certainly going to need protection down there in Tampa. And Brady's history has shown a history of getting the ball out quickly. Big Trent Brown had a career year protecting Tom Brady in New England because of this as well. When quarterbacks are likely to hold on to the football, pass rushers can work moves and counter moves. When the ball is out quickly they are often left bull-rushing, a battle Wilson will rarely lose.

