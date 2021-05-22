UGA Freshmen Who Could Earn Honors in 2021

Georgia Football has a talented group of freshmen who could earn national recognition by the end of the season.

Georgia Football signed another elite recruiting class in 2021 and there are still prominent members of the 2020 class who redshirted last year. With a wealth of talented freshmen on the roster and plenty of opportunities for playing time, several young Bulldogs could earn Freshman All-American honors in 2021.

Kelee Ringo – Cornerback

Ringo still has a lot of work to do, but his talent is obvious and he'll eventually have the skills to match. Standing at 6-2 and weighing around 205 lbs., Ringo is the most physically imposing cornerback of the Kirby Smart era. He adds sprinter speed and agility to that frame which creates the blueprint for a superstar cornerback.

Whether or not Ringo achieves Freshman All-American status all comes down to how he develops fundamentally. He didn't practice until December because of a labrum surgery he underwent last spring

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Center

Georgia's offensive line has produced four Freshman All-Americans during Smart's tenure at the helm, why can't Van Pran-Granger bring that total to five?

Sure, he hasn't earned the starting center job yet, but he's in the thick of competition with three-game starter Warren Ericson. Van Pran-Granger physically fits the mold for a starting center in Matt Luke's system. He's an aggressive and athletic 6-4 and 310 lbs. The coaching staff is reportedly in love with his potential at center, so it's safe to say Van Pran-Granger will start at center one day.

If Van Pran-Granger can make that day Sept. 4, he could be in for a special season. Unseating Ericson would be an accomplishment in itself and show that the New Orleans native is ready to be a top lineman in the SEC.

Potential Freshman All-SEC Players

Adonai Mitchell – Wide Receiver

Arian Smith – Wide Receiver

Justin Robinson – Wide Receiver

Jalen Kimber – Cornerback

