Georgia football signed the best recruiting class in the 2020 cycle, adding 25 freshmen to an already stacked roster.

A few players from the class are ready to play meaningful snaps immediately, but most need some more time to develop into college football players. Some need less time than others, so here are four players who'll spend 2020 developing before becoming stars in 2021.

Kelee Ringo: The top-ranked recruit in Georgia's class was primed for a breakout year in Georgia's stacked defensive backfield, but a torn labrum will sideline him for at least half the season. Ringo's surgery went well and a shoulder injury shouldn't slow him down too much. Look for Ringo to start receiving substantial playing time in the postseason before climbing the depth chart heading into 2021.

Broderick Jones: Georgia is already set at left tackle with veteran Jamaree Salyer filling the position this year. Xavier Truss, who has been in the program for a while now, is clearly the No. 2 player at the position. Meanwhile, Jones has some work to do fundamentally and he was a bit banged up in camp. But Jones is a monster and is a great athlete. He's a good fit for Matt Luke's system, and as he works on fundamentals, he'll receive more opportunities to nab playing time.

The comparison here is Isaiah Wilson. Wilson required was a physical specimen in his own right, and though the body type are much different both will likely require a year of seasoning before they are ready to take on SEC blockers it appears. Wilson was a conditioning issue as a freshman, Jones is a fundamental issue as a freshman.

MJ Sherman: Georgia is just too deep on the edge for a true freshman to excel early on. Even freshmen as talented as Mekhail Sherman. But Sherman is filled with potential. He's an outstanding athlete that is physical and fundamentally strong. Right now, he's going to help prevent some garbage-time scores. Next year, even if Azeez Ojulari returns, Sherman will become a factor on the edge.

Jalen Kimber: The Arlington, Texas native is the forgotten cornerback on Georgia's roster, but he is not a player to overlook. Throughout camp, Kimber has impressed the coaching staff, including an interception during Saturday's scrimmage. He's a physical athlete who still has some work to do before he can become one of the better corners in the SEC. Right now, there's just too much star power at cornerback for Kimber to shine, though he could find himself playing at some point this fall.

