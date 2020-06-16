DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Freshmen Faces: DT, Jalen Carter

Brooks Austin

It's rare you run into five-star football players that are relatively new to the sport. Jalen Carter is exactly that. 

A former basketball player that up until early into his sophomore season of football, thought he was going to be a basketball player. And for good reason, he was a force on the court with his size and leaping ability. It was truly something to watch. 

He's 6'3, 300 pounds, and as athletically gifted as just about any defensive linemen you will find at his age. He hails from Apopka, Florida, home of Hall of Famer, Warren Sapp and he models his game after the All-Pro defensive tackle. 

Though he probably won't ever be as big as Sapp, he moves with the same kind of athleticism and grace that the former Buccaneer possessed. Some may not remember, but Sapp very well could be the most athletic big man to have ever played the sport. At 6'2, 312 pounds, Sapp ran a 4.69 forty. Carter has the same ceiling athletically. 

The scariest part about Carter's game is the fact that he's built like a grown man at the age of 18, and he's going to experience a kind of strength and conditioning program that's almost foreign to him at the University of Georgia. The term "country strong" is often used when describing this kind of football player. 

To me, he reminds me of the caliber of player that Georgia got in the 2019 class in Travon Walker only slightly shorter. This is a player that will step onto the field as a true freshman this fall and he will completely overwhelm SEC offensive guards with his athleticism on passing downs. 

Sure, Devonte Wyatt, Julian Rochester, and Zion Logue will play a major role in the interior of this Georgia defensive line, but Carter will be on the field quite a bit this fall. He played an odd front defensive end in high school and with this type of athleticism at 300 pounds, I think he provides a level of positional versatility along Georgia odd front defensive line that will have him playing a multitude of spots. 

As we saw on pass-rushing downs last season, Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning like to overwhelm the opposition with speed rushers and athletic specimens like Carter. Last season it was a combination of Azeez Ojulari, Travon Walker, Malik Herring, and Tyler Clark along that defensive line. This fall, I think Carter fills the void left by Clark in these situations.

Carter does a great job setting up guards in pass-rushing situations. He was completely unblockable at the Under Armour All-American game. He hand fights exceptionally well for a young prospect that hasn't exactly grown up playing football at a high level. He also redirects as well as any player at his size, getting flat down the line of scrimmage and pursuing the ball carrier with incredible quickness. 

Take a look: 

Offensive lines in the SEC aren't going to know what to do with this type of speed and burst rushing the passer on third downs. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Adapted, Attacked, and Improved

Quarantine set college football programs into a whirlwind of confusion. But that didn't stop Georgia from finding a way to adapt to the situation and get better.

Jonathan Williams

Position Battle - OT, Does Jones Start?

With Georgia football players returning to action in mid-July, there are questions about several positions along the offensive line, especially at the tackle position.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - Prince Kollie

Prince Kollie is a 4-Star outside linebacker from the Volunteer State. Georgia football is recruiting Kollie hard and today Dawgs Daily profiles why.

BGilmer18

85% of Georgia Fans Willing to Attend Games

With COVIID-19 still lingering in the thoughts of players, coaches and programs alike, we felt it necessary to ask the fans if they would attend games this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball Reaches Out to Handful of 2022 Prospects

Recruiting calls for the 2022 cycle opened at midnight on June 15th. Georgia made sure to get to work early.

Brent Wilson

2023 DB, Caleb Downs Talks Offers, Upcoming Season

Caleb Downs has received nearly a dozen power 5 offers as a just a freshman, headed into his sophomore year, he's looking to develop relationships.

Brooks Austin

Michael Foster hints at potential Georgia commitment

2021 5-Star prospect Michael Foster has hinted at potentially choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

David Daniel Talks About Who's Up Next for Georgia

David Daniel was the first to commit to Georgia in the 2021 class, and after a long workout with Glen Ford of I Dare U, he gave us a preview of who could be next.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean Named one of 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball

Tom Crean made the cut for one of The 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball.

Brent Wilson

Romello Brinson Commits to Miami Football

Romello Brinson, 4-Star wide receiver from Miami, has committed to Georgia football

BGilmer18

by

dabfa2269