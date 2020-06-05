Georgia Football Freshmen: Who Makes an Immediate Impact on Defense

Georgia's No. 1 recruiting class in 2020 was severely offensive-oriented. 16 of the 25 signees in 2020 are offensive players. Which, when you look at the current roster, makes sense. There has been significant turnover on the offensive side of the ball in the last year, eight starters from last year's team are no longer on the roster.

However, the nine signees on the defensive side of the football are of the highest caliber of players in the class. Today, we look at the players that could have an immediate impact on a defense that's exceptionally deep already.

We will start in the obvious place:

Jalen Carter

This young man was an aspiring basketball player prior to the realization that he had the physical tools to become a Division 1 football player after his freshman year of football. He's 6'3, 300 pounds, and is the definition of country strong. This is a football player that's seen his profile accelerate like a rocket over the last few years and is only scratching the surface of what he could, and likely will, ultimately become.

Like Travon Walker a year ago, as well as our next member of this list, he's simply too talented to keep off of the field as a true freshman. He went to the Under Armour All-American Game and dominated the elite of elite offensive linemen in one on one's all week, and then continued that level of success during the actual game.

He's a one on one nightmare for any offensive linemen in the SEC even as a freshman. I would imagine they use him similarly to the way they chose to use Walker last season, as a third-down pass rusher early on then as an every-down player as the season progresses.

Kelee Ringo

There's a reason Kelee Ringo is the highest-rated defensive back to ever sign a scholarship with the University of Georgia. And Georgia fans better enjoy him while he's here, because, like George Pickens on the offensive side of the ball, he won't be in Athens for long before he's headed off into the first round of the NFL Draft.

He's every bit of 6'2, 205 pounds, and even as a freshman will be one of the more physically impressive members of the defense at Georgia. It's an extremely deep corner room in Athens, but it's going to be extremely hard to keep a talent like Ringo off the field. Another thing working in Ringo's favor is the fact that young players can get on the field early at a position like corner without full knowledge of the playbook. You can simply trot him out there and tell him to play man to man coverage and shut down the opponent and he will do exactly that.

Major Burns

This is my dark horse for early playing time in 2020, and here's why. He reminds me so much of Tyrique Stevenson in the sense that he can play anywhere in the back end of Georgia's defense. He can play STAR, he can play either safety and he can even play corner if he's asked to do so. He's base position will likely be safety, and it's not extremely deep at that spot. There's Richard LeCounte, Lewis Cine, and Chris Smith and after that, it's really a combination of whoever doesn't win the battle at the STAR position between Tyrique Stevenson, Mark Webb, and Divaad Wilson.

Versatile defenders like Burns seem to find their way onto the field for Lanning and Smart and for good reason. They ask their defensive backs to do such a variety of responsibilities that you need players like Burns and Stevenson.

Just take a look at his high school tape, he's all over the field, playing a variety of positions from corner to pass rusher.

