ICYMI: UGA Full Capacity in 2021

Sanford Stadium at 100% Capacity in 2021

Georgia fans were delighted to hear the news of Sanford Stadium opening for full capacity on September 11, 2021, for the home opener against UAB.
Author:
Publish date:

"We're excited to have 100% capacity in the fall," University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said in front of 22 board members on Thursday's annual end of the year meeting. It was the news that Georgia fans have been waiting for all offseason, following a 2020 season that saw at most 25% capacity inside Sanford Stadium. 

September 11, 2021's meeting between Georgia and UAB will be the first chance to have 92,746 fans inside Sanford Stadium in two years. Coming off a 2020 season where Georgia only had three home games. 

2020 was an irregular year for more than just one reason to add to Georgia's annual rivalry game against Florida, played in Jacksonville, Florida, which meant Georgia played one less home game in a ten-game regular season. Additionally, Vanderbilt would not play the Dawgs on senior night because not having "enough players" meant the Dawgs only played three home games. 

The full capacity crowds will undoubtedly mean more revenue for the University of Georgia on the business side of things while also giving the Dawgs back their electric atmosphere created from the stadium's red lights installed in the offseason following the 2018 season. 

