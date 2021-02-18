G-Day Details Announced: Fans, Tickets Available

The details surrounding Georgia's spring game April 17 have been announced in a press release from the university's sports information department.

Georgia is headed to a pivotal year in 2021, and unlike last season they are expecting to have a full spring practice and spring game.

The details surrounding that game scheduled for April 17 were announced in a press release from the university's sports informtation department.

ATHENS —— University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2021 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 17, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. The 2021 G-Day game is presented by Piedmont Healthcare.

Kickoff time and broadcast information for the G-Day game have yet to be determined.

Last season the UGA Athletic Association enacted a number of game-day policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these policies will remain in place for the G-Day game.

Tickets for the G-Day game will be $10 each and all tickets will be handled digitally. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to local charities, which will be announced at a later date.

Once again, attendance at G-Day will be limited to approximately 20-25 percent of full capacity at Sanford Stadium. Attendance at all three home games in the 2020 season was listed at 20,524. All seating will be reserved and in groups intended to maximize social distancing.

Ticket sales will be offered to all 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors, and ticket requests can be submitted beginning Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 3.

You may also like

Context Matters in the Mark Richt and Kirby Smart Comparison

2021 NFL Draft Profile: Monty Rice

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.