Get Up, It's G-Day! Everything You Need to Know

Get up Georgia fans! G-Day is finally here. What will be our first collective look at the 2021 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs, will always be our last until September 4th when the Bulldogs head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.

Georgia has battled a significant injury bug throughout spring camp, causing numbers to be rather thin at several positions.

Saturday is about putting quality reps on tape for Georgia's coaching staff to evaluate each individual player as they enter the summer portion of the offseason before they get into fall camp in August.

G-Day will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Storylines

Wide Receivers

Georgia has been desecrated at the wide receiver position this offseason. Wide receivers Makiya Tongue, Trey Blount, and Matt Landers all hit the transfer portal this offseason. Add on top of that, George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Dominick Blaylock are all expected to miss G-Day as well.

There's ample room for elder statesmen such as Kearis Jackson, Jaylen Johnson, and Demetris Robertson to show out, but also younger players like Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith to show out.

Tackle

Georgia has a solid idea of who one of their tackles will be this fall. Warren McClendon performed at a freshman All-American level a year ago and has impressed this spring. However, between Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, and Amarius Mims, Georgia has questions about who will ultimately be the second tackle. Saturday will be a major test to see who wins that left tackle job come September 4th when Georgia takes on Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina to begin the season.

Corner

With Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, and Tyrique Stevenson all having departed from this roster from a year ago, Georgia has serious question marks at the corner position. Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo is likely one of the two corners this fall, but Saturday is all about who wins that second spot comes down to Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Nyland Green.

Where Can I find SEC Network+?

So, if SEC Network+ isn’t the SEC Network channel or one of its alternates, then where do you find it? The answer is the ESPN App. However, it won’t be as simple as just downloading the app. You will have to log in with your TV provider to unlock the G-Day game.

Weather

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Injuries

WR, George Pickens (OUT)

WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT)

WR, Dominick Blaylock (OUT)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (OUT)

WR, Justin Robinson (Limited)

RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT)

LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT)

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)

OL, Jamaree Salyer (Limited)

Head coach Kirby Smart did say in his latest press conference that COVID positives were still impacting this roster as well.

*This article will be updated as the scrimmage progresses*

