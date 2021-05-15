What Does UGA Get in Turnage?

It is no secret that Georgia was shopping the portal for another defensive back following the transfer portal entrance of Major Burns.

Georgia's late Friday night addition of former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage gave the Dawgs their second defensive back to join the 85 scholarship player limit from the transfer portal.

Georgia started spring practice with the announcement of former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith. Weeks later, Smith would become one of two transfer portal additions after sophomore safety Major Burns entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Georgia now fills the scholarship spot with Turnage.

Truth be told, Brandon Turnage is not bringing the experience that many expected that Kirby Smart and co. were looking for in the portal this offseason. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Turnage saw action in three games for the National Champion-winning Crimson Tide. However, the Oxford, Mississippi native recorded just one pass breakup in three games, playing in a reserve role in a loaded Tide defensive back room.

At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds brings the measurables Georgia is looking for in a potential safety or cornerback. But, at the same time, it is unlikely to expect anything more of Turnage than providing competition for a spot in the rotation at both safety and cornerback in 2021.

Georgia is set with young cornerbacks in 2021, with redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo competing for a spot atop the depth chart. While senior Ameer Speed, a former reserve cornerback, will have his first shot at becoming a full-time starter. Not to mention true freshman out of Covington, Georgia will see time as an outside corner.

Sports Illustrated's Bama Central had this to say regarding Brandon Turnage's departure from Tuscaloosa: