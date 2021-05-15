Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage Announces Transfer Location

Turnage was in the NCAA transfer portal for less than a week before he found his new home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a week in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced on Friday evening that he will be heading to Georgia.

Turnage made his decision known via a post on Instagram:

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Turnage saw action in three games for Alabama and recorded a pass breakup against Mississippi State.

Hailing from Oxford, Miss., Turnage was a highly-touted prospect out of high school. Despite there being an opening in the Crimson Tide secondary due to the departure of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Turnage took a backseat during the team's spring practices to Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis in the first-team spots and Ga'Quincy McKinstry and Marcus Banks in the second-team spots.

Less than a month following the conclusion of spring camp, Turnage entered the portal.

Here is more on Turnage from Alabama's official website:

"A top-rated defensive back from the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle … PrepStar ranked him the No. 2 player in the state and the eighth-ranked defensive back while listing him as the No. 66 player nationally … the No. 67 prospect on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com tabbed him the No. 3 player in the Magnolia State and the No. 6 cornerback nationally … the eighth-ranked player in Mississippi and No. 11 cornerback in the country on the 247Composite … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 13 cornerback … Rivals.com’s No. 10 player in Mississippi and its No. 16 cornerback … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, becoming the first player from his school to receive that honor … coached by Michael Fair at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss."