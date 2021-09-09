Injury Report: JT Daniels and More Up in the Air

September 9, 2021
Injury Report: JT Daniels Status Up in the Air

Georgia's battle with the injury bug continues as they head into their week 2 matchup with the UAB Blazers.
Georgia's battle with the injury bug continues as they head into their week 2 matchup with the UAB Blazers. 

Georgia is a 24.0 point favorite in the season opener at home and could look to use the game as an opportunity to get out early and rest some of their banged-up roster. 

The big news during the week leading up to this matchup is just how healthy JT Daniels is. 

Dawgs Daily reported on Wednesday that the starting quarterback is currently dealing with an oblique issue in the lead-up to this matchup. Carson Beck has taken a good portion of the first-team reps in practice and will certainly be seeing the field at some point this weekend, it's just a matter of whether or not JT Daniels is able to play and get the start for the Bulldogs. 

Here's the latest on who will likely be in, and who could be out. 

Injury Report:

  • QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN 
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

