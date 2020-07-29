Former Georgia offensive tackle and first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson was the 31st overall selection in the NFL Draft and is currently the only member of the 2020 first-round class that has yet to sign his NFL contract.

So, what is the COVID-19 reserve list? Well, the Minnesota Vikings have released a statement that explains exactly what it is.

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Therefore it has not been determined whether or not Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he's been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Either way, not a great way to start your rookie campaign for the former Bulldog.

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn-native enrolled in Athens at 6'6 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019 but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10 of those.

