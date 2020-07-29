DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football Tackle, Isaiah Wilson on NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia offensive tackle and first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been placed on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 List by the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson was the 31st overall selection in the NFL Draft and is currently the only member of the 2020 first-round class that has yet to sign his NFL contract. 

So, what is the COVID-19 reserve list? Well, the Minnesota Vikings have released a statement that explains exactly what it is. 

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Therefore it has not been determined whether or not Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he's been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. 

Either way, not a great way to start your rookie campaign for the former Bulldog. 

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn-native enrolled in Athens at 6'6 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019 but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10 of those.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Defense to Be Bolstered by Sophomore Stars

After a season in which they led the nation in points allowed, the Georgia defense looks to get even better in 2020, thanks to these sophomore stars.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Three Keys to Success in 2020 For Georgia

Today Dawgs Daily on SI.com takes a look at elements of the upcoming season that could indicate the ultimate success, or lack there of, for Georgia in 2020.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Malik Nabers Has Made His Decision

SI All-American Candidate, Malik Nabers has made his college decision today. He has committed to Mississippi State over Georgia

BGilmer18

Positive COVID Tests Aren't the Only Health Concern With Return to College Football

With the return of college football coming this fall, positive COVID tests aren't the only health concern. Non-contact injuries could be at an all time high.

Brooks Austin

Alabama Football Gaining an Advantage on Georgia Through Potential Scheduling

Georgia and Alabama could be set to face off as the season opener for Georgia, but Alabama could gain a slight advantage through the way of scheduling.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Marlins Outbreak Proves that Bubble Could be the Only way to go for College Football

The Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak proves that the best way for College Football to be played this fall is throught the bubble method this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Tight End, Darnell Washington Opens Up

Georgia tight end, Darnell Washington opened up on Instagram Live last night about several things from what he'd changed about UGA and his weight.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

The Dawg Walk: Update on Current Georgia Quarterbacks

Dawgs Daily passes along the news and notes we've gathered on recruiting and Georgia football in the Dawg Walk. Today we cover the UGA quarterbacks.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

Jamie Newman named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Georgia quarterback, Jamie Newman has been named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist for the 2020 football season.

Jonathan Williams

Report: NCAA Advises Schools Confirmed Cases Won't Test Again for 3 Months

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Athletics, if a player tests positive for the coronavirus they won't have to take a test again for 3 months.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley