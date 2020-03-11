Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Ranked Third Among Returning QBs

Burrow, Murray, and Mayfield. All Heisman winners, all future number one overall selections, all transfer quarterbacks. The track record of success for quarterbacks on a new scene is something that has Georgia fans wondering if Jamie Newman could be the next-in-line.

In his 17 starts on a porous Wake Forrest roster, Jamie Newman managed to go (10-6) on 60% completion and 242 yards per game through the air. Add on top of that another 47 rushing yards per game with an average of 2.58 total TDs per contests, and you've got yourself an offensive weapon. One that has garnered some attention nationally since his departure from the Demon Deacons.

In ESPN+'s recent article they ranked the returning quarterbacks in college football. And right behind the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields lies Jamie Newman. ESPN's Anthony Treash went as far as to say:

tCertainly, it's hard to argue with Treash's reasoning there. When you look around the SEC, the last thing you see is experienced quarterback play. Burrow, Tua, Bryant, and Fromm are all off to the NFL. Apart from K.J. Costello and Kellen Mond, Jamie Newman is by far the most seasoned QB of the remaining group.

Though a newcomer to the conference, Newman will have gone from being asked to be the entire offense at Wake Forrest — accounting for 57% of the offensive production last season — to being surrounded by more talent than ever.

QB, Jamie Newman

According to PFF.com, Jamie Newman threw into tight windows over 54% of the time in 2019 at Wake Forrest. That was 5% higher than any other QB in the country, yet Newman rated behind on Joe Burrow in tight-window passing grade.

Newman will have more weapons by his side than ever before, but most importantly, he likely won't be asked to carry such a load in the run game at Georgia. Newman carried the ball 180 times last season alone, more than any other player on Wake Forrest's roster. Though he will be a running threat and designed runs will likely be apart of the offensive gameplan, he won't have four games of 20+ carries as he did in his last 14 games at Wake Forrest.

Not to mention the type of added threat Newman brings to the table in terms of the deep threat ability. Georgia fans let their frustrations with the downfield passing attack known over the past several years, those complaints should be no longer.

The combination of a deep threat coordinator like Todd Monken and a 6'4, 230 pound QB that can drive the ball downfield, is one that is going to threatened defenses vertically.

