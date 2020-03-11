BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Ranked Third Among Returning QBs

Brooks Austin

Burrow, Murray, and Mayfield. All Heisman winners, all future number one overall selections, all transfer quarterbacks. The track record of success for quarterbacks on a new scene is something that has Georgia fans wondering if Jamie Newman could be the next-in-line. 

In his 17 starts on a porous Wake Forrest roster, Jamie Newman managed to go (10-6) on 60% completion and 242 yards per game through the air. Add on top of that another 47 rushing yards per game with an average of 2.58 total TDs per contests, and you've got yourself an offensive weapon. One that has garnered some attention nationally since his departure from the Demon Deacons. 

In ESPN+'s recent article they ranked the returning quarterbacks in college football. And right behind the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields lies Jamie Newman. ESPN's Anthony Treash went as far as to say:

tCertainly, it's hard to argue with Treash's reasoning there. When you look around the SEC, the last thing you see is experienced quarterback play. Burrow, Tua, Bryant, and Fromm are all off to the NFL. Apart from K.J. Costello and Kellen Mond, Jamie Newman is by far the most seasoned QB of the remaining group. 

Though a newcomer to the conference, Newman will have gone from being asked to be the entire offense at Wake Forrest — accounting for 57% of the offensive production last season — to being surrounded by more talent than ever. 

USATSI_13755148 (2)
QB, Jamie Newman

According to PFF.com, Jamie Newman threw into tight windows over 54% of the time in 2019 at Wake Forrest. That was 5% higher than any other QB in the country, yet Newman rated behind on Joe Burrow in tight-window passing grade. 

Newman will have more weapons by his side than ever before, but most importantly, he likely won't be asked to carry such a load in the run game at Georgia. Newman carried the ball 180 times last season alone, more than any other player on Wake Forrest's roster. Though he will be a running threat and designed runs will likely be apart of the offensive gameplan, he won't have four games of 20+ carries as he did in his last 14 games at Wake Forrest. 

Not to mention the type of added threat Newman brings to the table in terms of the deep threat ability. Georgia fans let their frustrations with the downfield passing attack known over the past several years, those complaints should be no longer. 

The combination of a deep threat coordinator like Todd Monken and a 6'4, 230 pound QB that can drive the ball downfield, is one that is going to threatened defenses vertically. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Georgia Football: Players vs Coaches In Dodgeball

The University of Georgia football team is off for spring break, but before the players left, they took on the coaches in a friendly game of dodgeball.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year

After a fantastic Freshman year at Georgia, Anthony Edwards has continued to rack of the post season awards. Today, he was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Jordan Jackson

Thomas Fidone Is Growing Close to Todd Hartley and Georgia

TE, Thomas Fidone is one of the top tight ends in the 2021 class. Todd Hartley and the Georgia Bulldogs are building strong inroads with the 4-Star.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Will Kirby Smart Go Back To Dominating In-State Recruiting?

Georgia signed just seven in-state recruits in the 2020 cylce. But with a loaded 2021 group of in-state prospects, will Kirby Smart go back to dominating in-state recruiting?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: The Quiet Confidence of Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon is a motivated young man. Georgia and others see that and his talent and covet a commitment from the 5-star linebacker.

Blayne Gilmer

by

macdawg

Andrew Thomas Grades Out Higher Than Mock Drafts Indicate

Andrew Thomas was elite for Georgia. Pro Football Focus has him grading out in elite fashion, despite some mock drafts predicting he'll fall behind other tackles.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football Target, James Williams Updates Recruitment

James Williams is one of the biggest targets for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting cycle. While at the Under Armour Event, he updated his recruitment.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Get to Know 2020 Signee, Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey is less than three months away from enrolling at Georgia. Get to know the North Murray product and find out where Georgia might play him.

Brooks Austin

by

KingMcConkey

D'Andre Swift Reveals Late Night Work At Georgia

D'Andre Swift revealed that he was putting in some serious late-night workout sessions during his time at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Solomon Kindley Reflects on His Time Playing Georgia Football

Solomon Kindley was apart of the Georgia offensive line for three straight seasons. At the NFL Combine he reflected on that time spent playing in Athens.

Brooks Austin