SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Jordan Davis Goes In the First Round of Latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Brooks Austin

When you recruit and develop at the rate Georgia has over the last several years under Kirby Smart, you have to begin to expect juniors to declare early for the NFL Draft. Last season it was a littany of players leaving early. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, D'Andre Swift, and Solomon Kindley all forgoed their final seasons in Athens to enter the draft. 

This season, it looks like there could be several more to do exactly the same thing. Including their mountain of a nose tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis entered the Georgia program as a consensus 3-star recruit by the recruiting services, and played as a freshman in 2018, started as a sophomore in 2019, and now is drawing first-round discussion as a junior. 

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Jordan Davis going 21st overall to the Minnesota Vikings in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft. 

Saying this of the 6'6, 320-pound nose tackle: 

Jordan Davis is the top interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class and among the most exciting underclassmen in the nation. The Georgia defense is loaded with talent, but it all revolves around Davis in the middle.

Davis has admittedly struggled with his conditioning levels during his time at Georgia and entering what could be his final season, he's seemed to have finally gotten those things under control. Buzz out of fall camp is that Davis has been a mainstay in the backfield of the offense and continues to impress physically. All we hear from sources is just how massive Davis is, and that's an expected reaction when you see this man up close, but what they didn't expect to see is just how good of shape he's gotten himself into heading into the 2020 season. 

Enjoy big No. 99 in the middle of that defense while you can Georgia fans because he likely won't be around much longer. If you want any indication of how they feel about Davis's chances of leaving, just look at how hard they recruited Tim Keenan before he committed to Alabama. Just look how hard they are after Maason Smith our of Louisiana. Just look at how much of an importance they've placed on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in the 2021 class. They know they've got to go find more depth in the interior. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Misslelauncher1
Misslelauncher1

Great article, Brooks! As always! Davis was good last year, but he should be GREAT this year. Do you have any NFL comparisons for him Brooks? Thx!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denylon Morrissette Talks Crazy Weekend in Recruiting, Offer From Georgia

Denylon Morrissette is the hottest recruit in the country. Morrissette sits down to talk about the 4OT game he played in, and the insane recruiting weekend.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Likely to be cut by Buffalo Bills

According to several reports coming out of the Buffalo Bill's training camp, former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm is likely to be cut.

Brooks Austin

by

Jada9598

How the 2021 commits fared in their recent high school games

High school football returned in the peach state this past week. Several players on the 2021 Georgia football recruiting class began their senior seasons.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Kyle Shanahan Compares Charlie Woerner to George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan has clearly been impressed with former Georgia tight end, Charlie Woerner. He's compared him to George Kittle.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

How Does Kirby Smart Finish Out the 2021 Class

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class now has 15 commitments following Marlin Dean's announcement Friday. We update the class, and how Kirby Smart finishes.

BGilmer18

Pros and Cons of Each Quarterback Remaining in the Battle for Georgia

The battle for the Georgia football starting quarterback job is down to just three players after Jamie Newman's decision to opt-out of the season.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1

Holyfield waived by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles cut 12 players recently, one of which was former Georgia football star running back Elijah Holyfield.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1

J.R. Reed Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jim Thorpe award semifinalist, J.R. Reed was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been waived as of Satruday.

Brooks Austin

Charlie Woerner Makes 53-Man Roster with San Francisco 49ers

Charlie Woerner has made the 53-man roster with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia football DB Tyrique McGhee waived by Los Angeles Rams

Former UGA DB Tyrique McGhee has been waived by the Rams.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin