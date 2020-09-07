Jordan Davis Goes In the First Round of Latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

When you recruit and develop at the rate Georgia has over the last several years under Kirby Smart, you have to begin to expect juniors to declare early for the NFL Draft. Last season it was a littany of players leaving early. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, D'Andre Swift, and Solomon Kindley all forgoed their final seasons in Athens to enter the draft.

This season, it looks like there could be several more to do exactly the same thing. Including their mountain of a nose tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis entered the Georgia program as a consensus 3-star recruit by the recruiting services, and played as a freshman in 2018, started as a sophomore in 2019, and now is drawing first-round discussion as a junior.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Jordan Davis going 21st overall to the Minnesota Vikings in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Saying this of the 6'6, 320-pound nose tackle:

Jordan Davis is the top interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class and among the most exciting underclassmen in the nation. The Georgia defense is loaded with talent, but it all revolves around Davis in the middle.

Davis has admittedly struggled with his conditioning levels during his time at Georgia and entering what could be his final season, he's seemed to have finally gotten those things under control. Buzz out of fall camp is that Davis has been a mainstay in the backfield of the offense and continues to impress physically. All we hear from sources is just how massive Davis is, and that's an expected reaction when you see this man up close, but what they didn't expect to see is just how good of shape he's gotten himself into heading into the 2020 season.

Enjoy big No. 99 in the middle of that defense while you can Georgia fans because he likely won't be around much longer. If you want any indication of how they feel about Davis's chances of leaving, just look at how hard they recruited Tim Keenan before he committed to Alabama. Just look how hard they are after Maason Smith our of Louisiana. Just look at how much of an importance they've placed on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in the 2021 class. They know they've got to go find more depth in the interior.

