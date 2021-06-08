Darkhorses: Kenny McIntosh

Georgia Football has a stable of outstanding running backs, but Kenny McIntosh might be the most dynamic player of the bunch.

Georgia Football has no shortage of weapons for 2021, especially at the running back position.

The running back room is so loaded that it would be forgiven for overlooking a player or two. One back that might not be on many people's radar is Kenny McIntosh.

Zamir White and Kendall Milton are the bruisers that will receive most of the carries, and James Cook is a dangerous deep threat out of the backfield. But McIntosh has quietly carved out a prominent role in Georgia's offense and it will lead to his name being called a lot this season.

Unpredictable athlete

McIntosh is arguably the most dangerous player in Georgia's backfield because he is the team's most well-rounded running back. He isn't the deep threat Cook is in the passing game, but he's just as good on short and intermediate routes. McIntosh stepped up on Georgia's last drive of the 2020 season, catching multiple passes to put the Bulldogs in field-goal range.

One area where McIntosh is certainly better than Cook is downhill running. McIntosh is 20 pounds heavier, so he runs with more power and velocity. He's also very patient and he has good vision in the backfield.

Every running back will be involved in the passing game, but McIntosh adds a little more unpredictability to Georgia's offense because of how proficient he is as a rusher and receiver. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will make great use of that unpredictability this season and McIntosh should benefit statistically.

