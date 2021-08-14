Kirby Smart Addresses Arik Gilbert’s Absence from the team

Sports Illustrated home
Kirby Smart addresses Arik Gilbert absence

Rumors have been swirling about Arik Gilbert’s participation at practice, Kirby Smart addressed them today.
Rumors have been swirling around former LSU tight end turned Georgia wide receiver, Arik Gilbert this week regarding his participation at practice. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed those rumors today: 

“Arik (Gilbert) is dealing with some personal issues, we love him, and we are trying to help him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now.”

George Pickens was integral to Georgia's success in the passing game following the emergence of quarterback JT Daniels. Pickens capped off his sophomore season with 513 yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions with 373 of those yards coming in the final four games of the 2020 season. And Arik Gilbert was brought in to replace the early-season loss of Pickens. 

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the potential absence of Gilbert for the time being it means that the younger receivers will see more reps with the first-team offense. Potential beneficiaries of this could be Adonai Mitchell, Justin Robinson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and even Dominick Blaylock who is returning from two ACL injuries. 

Freshman Adonai Mitchell flashed high upside with the first-team offense on G-Day as he recorded seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell was a favorite target of Daniels' this spring as the two tried to fill the void of George Pickens. 

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

