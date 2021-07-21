Smart Proud of Players and Staff for Creating Dawgs4Pups Initiative

Throughout last summer, Kirby Smart and the players were feeling the need for them to take some action in their community that could help impact the community. Dawgs for Pups is the action that the Dawgs wanted.

This past September, Georgia Football announced a new initiative that plans to help impact Clarke County students. The plan was called "Dawgs for Pups" and pledged to raise money for the surrounding community to supply students with money for WiFi hotspots for the students that didn't have WiFi for virtual schooling.

On day two of SEC Media Day, Kirby Smart made a point that when the players started forming leadership meetings last summer, amid social justice unrest, Smart made it a point that he wanted "action" and not just "lip service."

Smart praised wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton as the guy that has helped out and leads the group of players as they've made it a mission to help the community around them.

The Dawgs for Pup initiative is still in full swing as this spring; the program announced a huge donation made forth to the Clarke County community as the program gifted $100,000 to the Downtown Academy, an elementary school in Athens.

This was one of many fundraising initiatives by the Dawgs as they also helped with food and coat drives for the community. So it is safe to say that the leaders on the team are not only focused on success on the field, but they also want to give back to the community.

If you would like to donate to the cause, visit the Dawgs For Pups homepage HERE.

All donations received will be solely for the purpose of hotspots for CCSD. The link to donate to "Bridging The Digital Divide" is here:

http://gado.gs/53q



Donations can also be accepted by check and mailed to:

Checks can be made out to Athens Area Community Foundation (CCSD in the memo line)

PO Box 1543

Athens, Ga. 30603

