Smart Updates Timetable for Return of George Pickens

September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Kirby Smart updated the injury status of George Pickens

Georgia Football Head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury status of star wide receiver George Pickens on Tuesday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Georgia's offense put up a messily three total points on Saturday night against Clemson. They had just 256 total yards of offense and struggled to drive the ball down field, with JT Daniels averaging just 6.3 yards per completion on 22 completions.

It wasn't the explosive natured offense that most had expected and that the program spoke about during the offseason.

A lot of that can be attributed to the elite-level defense lined up across from them in Clemson. They are certainly one of the best in the country in 2021. However, some of that blame can be dispersed to the lack of weapons on the outside at the wide receivers position due to injury. 

Head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury status of star wide receiver George Pickens on Tuesday. Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice after being Georgia's primary receiver for the better part of a season and a half dating back to midway through the 2019 season. 

"He's doing rehab, he's working hard and he's straight-line running but I have no idea when he will return. That's just too far out right now." 

If and when George Pickens returns to the lineup this season he will add a much-needed vertical presence to an offense that had just one pass of twenty yards or more on Saturday night against the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

12-28-2020 fb practice 889-L
News

Smart Updates Timetable for Return of George Pickens

UGAPM11092019867-L
News

Smart Says Dominick Blaylock is Cleared, But There's More to Story

210904_mlm_fb_clemson_0661
News

Georgia Moves Up in AP Poll

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_2835-L
News

Jordan Davis Earns Multiple Awards After Clemson

2021090420204883-7952150784927067777-IMG_3126-L
News

How Did Georgia's Secondary Fare Against Clemson?

tindall AB6I6433.JPG-L
News

Players Who Can Benefit From UAB Game

6F9D01A0-3EDA-4DC7-BBE4-D7EAA52368CF
News

Who Replaces Ratledge at Right Guard?

210904_mlm_fb_clemson_0418
News

Not Panic Time for Georgia, This Offense Will Grow With Time