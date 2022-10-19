Georgia Football Legend Charley Trippi Dies at age 100

Charley Trippi, who played football at the University of Georgia, has died at the age of 100. He passed away peacefully at his home in Athens, Georgia.

Trippi was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played at the University of Georgia for three years back in the early 1940s and is still considered one of the most talented players in football history.

While at Georgia, Trippi rushed for 1,908 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. He collected a litany of accolades during his collegiate career as he won the Maxwell Award, was a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC twice, SEC Player of the Year and helped the Bulldogs win a national championship in 1942. His jersey number is also one of four numbers to be retired by the Georgia football program.

Trippi was then drafted by the Chicago Cardinals in the first round and served eight seasons in the professional football league. During those eight years, he was first-team All-Pro in 1948, second-team All-Pro the season prior, a two-time Pro Bowler, was an NFL champion and was inducted into the Chicago Cardinals ring of honor.

He also played baseball while at the University of Georgia. Trippi played both shortstop and outfield for the Bulldogs and in 1946 he recorded a batting average of .417 and hit 11 home runs that season as well. He would spend some brief time in the minor leagues before making the decision to head off to the NFL.

The Georgia football legend pieced together a remarkable career at both the collegiate and professional levels. He also helped Georgia claim one of their now three national titles. He also served during World War II which caused him to miss two seasons while at Georgia.

Trippi pieced together one of the more impressive playing careers on both the football field and the baseball diamond. He left his mark on the sport and will forever be a household name when it comes to Georgia football.

Trippi was about to celebrate his 101st birthday in December of this year.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN