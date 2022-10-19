Skip to main content

Georgia Football Legend Charley Trippi Dies at age 100

Georgia football legend Charley Trippi has died at age 100.

Charley Trippi, who played football at the University of Georgia, has died at the age of 100. He passed away peacefully at his home in Athens, Georgia. 

Trippi was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played at the University of Georgia for three years back in the early 1940s and is still considered one of the most talented players in football history. 

While at Georgia, Trippi rushed for 1,908 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. He collected a litany of accolades during his collegiate career as he won the Maxwell Award, was a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC twice, SEC Player of the Year and helped the Bulldogs win a national championship in 1942. His jersey number is also one of four numbers to be retired by the Georgia football program. 

Trippi was then drafted by the Chicago Cardinals in the first round and served eight seasons in the professional football league. During those eight years, he was first-team All-Pro in 1948, second-team All-Pro the season prior, a two-time Pro Bowler, was an NFL champion and was inducted into the Chicago Cardinals ring of honor. 

He also played baseball while at the University of Georgia. Trippi played both shortstop and outfield for the Bulldogs and in 1946 he recorded a batting average of .417 and hit 11 home runs that season as well. He would spend some brief time in the minor leagues before making the decision to head off to the NFL. 

The Georgia football legend pieced together a remarkable career at both the collegiate and professional levels. He also helped Georgia claim one of their now three national titles. He also served during World War II which caused him to miss two seasons while at Georgia. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trippi pieced together one of the more impressive playing careers on both the football field and the baseball diamond. He left his mark on the sport and will forever be a household name when it comes to Georgia football. 

Trippi was about to celebrate his 101st birthday in December of this year. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

477AC26D-D908-487F-8F85-FCA5D8F3E593
Recruiting

JUST IN: Major UGA DB Target Sets Quick Decision Date

By Brooks Austin
UGAFB_PMc101522511
Football

Midseason Awards for The No. 1 Ranked Georgia Bulldogs

By Jonathan Williams
AD7C81F2-FEA5-4124-8DF6-0565F1A73919
Recruiting

Georgia Zoning In on Next Potential PWO Contributor

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_18881007
Recruiting

Georgia an Early Factor for One of The Nation's Best 2025 Prospects

By Connor Jackson
UGAFB_PMc101522500
Football

STATS: The Hidden Key to Unlocking Georgia's Offense

By Jonathan Williams
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1635
Football

Georgia Projected as 10.5 Point Favorite over Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_17478267
News

Jake Fromm Getting Another Crack at the NFL

By Brooks Austin
20221015_AJW_FB_VANDY_2675-XL
News

What we learned about Georgia's future Saturday

By Scott Green and Brooks Austin