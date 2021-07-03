Bottom Line - Richt Left UGA Better Than He Found It

No matter where you stand on the decision by the Georgia Athletic Department to let go of longtime head coach Mark Richt following the 2015 season, there is no question that Coach Richt did a lot for Georgia.

Following Georgia's magical undefeated season in 1980, the university's latest Football National Championship, the Dawgs have never quite been able to get its hands-on another. Though, they’ve had their fair share of close calls. The 1982 season saw the Dawgs lose to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl to prevent another undefeated season, or even the latest overtime loss to Alabama in 2018.

Georgia's heartbreaking loss to the Crimson Tide was the first time a Bulldogs team played for a national title in 36 years. The last team to do it was the aforementioned 1982 team. The retirement of legendary head coach Vince Dooley after 1988 would see the Georgia program plunge into mediocrity.

In the eleven years between Dooley and Mark Richt, Georgia would see both Ray Goff and Jim Donnan come through Athens and fail to return Georgia to the national title discussion. Georgia would have just two ten win seasons under the two coaches combine. While there is no questioning that Donnan had some good teams, the timing was never on his side as the rise of Florida and Tennessee saw the two battle for the SEC consistently throughout the 90s.

Donnan would be relieved of his duties following the 2000 season, where Georgia finished 8-4. Donnan's firing would see then Athletic Director Vince Dooley hire the rising-star offensive coordinator, Mark Richt from Florida State, where he coached two Heisman winning quarterbacks as the quarterbacks' coach.

After finishing 8-4 in his first season as head coach in Athens, Georgia returned to the national title conversation for the first time in decades under Richt. The Dawgs would average 11 wins a season in the four years following an 8 win 2001 season. Richt would also win Georgia its first SEC Championship in school history since the conference championship game was created in 1992.

In 2002 and 2005, Richt's Georgia teams were playing some of the best football in the country, with the 2002 season seeing Georgia finish with a Sugar Bowl victory to cap off a 13-1 year with David Greene at quarterback, while in 2005, DJ Shockley would help the Dawgs to win their second and eventually their last conference title under Coach Richt.

In his first five seasons, Georgia seemed destined to return to the National Championship game. After a 9-4 record in 2006, true freshman Matthew Stafford at quarterback got Georgia back to an 11 game winning season that was capped off with an emphatic win over Hawai in the Sugar Bowl. That would end up being Richt's last BCS bowl game he coached at Georgia.

Georgia would never truly disappear from contention, as they were always producing teams capable of winning nine or ten games a year. In fact, Georgia was just five yards away from going the National Championship in the 2012 SEC Championship game as Aaron Murray tried to lead the Dawgs on one final drive down the field to defeat the Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

Regulation would run out on the Dawgs as Chris Conley caught a deflected ball from Aaron Murray but unsuccessfully tried to get out of bounds before being downed as Murray and Georgia would watch the clock run out, which Murray described as "the worst feeling in the world."

Mark Richt's time with the Dawgs would end after being unable to make it back to Atlanta and contend for an SEC title. Then Athletic Director Greg McGarity would pull the trigger on Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart and replace Richt in Athens.

While Richt's time in Athens never resulted in a National Championship as many hoped for with his hiring back in December of 2000. Coach Richt turnaround a program struggling to win 7 games a year during half of the 90s.

The old saying in coaching has been and still largely is the goal of every coaching job to "leave the program better than you found it." There is absolutely no questioning that Mark Richt left Athens "better than he found it."