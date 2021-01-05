Matt Landers Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia football wide receiver, Matt Landers has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Landers saw action in nine of 10 contests this season and caught just two balls for 27 yards on the season. In 2019, Landers say action in 12 of 14 games and had 10 catches for 105 yards. Now, he will become one of three wide receivers from Georgia that have entered the transfer portal. Wide receivers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount have already entered the portal and found their new respective schools.

This type of attrition at the wide receiver position was expected this offseason due to the young players like Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Justin Robinson entering the program and vaulting up the depth charts rather quickly. Landers saw playing time early on in the 2020 season and was seemingly passed up by much younger players rather quickly.

Landers is a product of St. Petersburg High SChool in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was a 3-star prospect out of high school. At 6'5, 200 pounds Landers impressed the UGA coaching staff and received ample opportunities to earn and maintain playing time. They only probably is, he never quite capitalized on those opportunities during his time at Georgia.

He will have at least one season remaining, possibly two on the collegiate level depending upon whether or not he receives the additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

