Matthew Stafford Headed to LA Rams

Matthew Stafford is on the move from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to a report by Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the move from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams. The full tweet read:

“Sources: The #Lions are closing in on trading franchise QB Matthew Stafford to the #Rams in a blockbuster deal, per me and @TomPelissero. Jared Goff is headed to the #Lions.”

Stafford immediately makes the Rams a title contender. Many thought they were a quarterback away from making noise in this year's playoffs, though quarterback Jared Goff had an admirable postseason considering his thumb injury.

His career has been hindered by the dismal organizational structure of the Detroit Lions, but now he gets to be paired with the world-class coaching of Sean McVay.

Rapaport said the full deal was the following:

“Full terms of the deal: It’s Matthew Stafford to the #Rams for 2 1st rounders and a 3rd rounder, along with Jared Goff.”

For Goff, it is now a chance to restart his career in Detroit. While he did get a second contract he got worse year after year and now will try to fix it in Detroit. He has untapped potential and could reach his ceiling, although Sean McVay didn’t work it out with him.

The new regime in Detroit is underway and the Rams have finally found their quarterback. The expectation it LA is a title and nothing less now, with the best defensive player in the league in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and now Stafford joins them.

